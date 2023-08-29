Part of its global expansion strategy, Romanian Bobnet Group invites retail operators to join a €20M co-investment for its scalable disruptive automated retail chains

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobnet , Romanian supplier of retail innovation hardware and software solutions, a venture startup financed by NCH Capital operating in Europe since 2018, is actively seeking investor retail partners to fuel its international expansion and usher in a new standard of optimization and automation in the industry.

Bobnet Seeks Retail Partners to Pioneer its New Standard for Retail Process Optimization and Business Scalability

With a commitment to revolutionizing the retail landscape, Bobnet aims to collaborate with visionary partners who share the company's new standard for efficiency and customer experience, by inviting retail operators to join a €20M co-investment for its scalable disruptive automated retail chains.

Victor Popusoi, founder of Bobnet, stated, "Our mission is to redefine retail by merging technology and convenience. We are inviting retail partners who share our passion for innovation and our vision for a future where retail experiences are optimized and automation sets new benchmarks to join forces with us."

Bobnet's mission to revolutionize traditional retail into a modernized version is achieved through the company's networks of Automated Retail Devices, tailored for a wide array of retail sectors, enabling the creation of efficient and expansive retail chains.

By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology solutions within its powerful Chain Management System, Bobnet's ambitious roadmap encompasses varied SuperConvenience retail solutions, such as:

Food & Retail Transformation: Pioneering a new era in online and in-person shopping, Bobnet is introducing 3 million temperature-controlled and ambient delivery cell pairs, presenting customers with uncompromised convenience.

Pioneering a new era in online and in-person shopping, Bobnet is introducing 3 million temperature-controlled and ambient delivery cell pairs, presenting customers with uncompromised convenience. Pharmaceutical Retail 2.0: The evolution of pharmaceutical retail is imminent with Bobnet's vision for 100,000 automated pharmacies, equipped with state-of-the-art temperature control technology, poised to reshape accessibility, customer experience, and reliability within the pharmaceutical sector.

The evolution of pharmaceutical retail is imminent with Bobnet's vision for 100,000 automated pharmacies, equipped with state-of-the-art temperature control technology, poised to reshape accessibility, customer experience, and reliability within the pharmaceutical sector. Eco-Friendly Car Energy Innovations: Bobnet's commitment to sustainability takes centre stage, as it introduces 100,000 green autonomous automated car battery swap hubs.

Bobnet's commitment to sustainability takes centre stage, as it introduces 100,000 green autonomous automated car battery swap hubs. Tire Storage Innovation: Seizing an opportunity in Europe's tire market, Bobnet's 100,000 automated tire hotels are set to revolutionize tire storage and distribution.

Seizing an opportunity in tire market, Bobnet's 100,000 automated tire hotels are set to revolutionize tire storage and distribution. Revolutionizing Electronics Commerce: The future of electronics commerce unfolds with Bobnet's proposal of 50,000 automated electronics shops.

The future of electronics commerce unfolds with Bobnet's proposal of 50,000 automated electronics shops. Automated Dining Experience: Bobnet's visionary approach extends to 10,000 automated catering units and restaurants.

Bobnet's visionary approach extends to 10,000 automated catering units and restaurants. Niche Retail Automation: Specialized retail chains dedicated to cosmetics and accessories offer discerning consumers tailored experiences within niche markets.

Moreover, Bobnet offers AI and BI Powered Management Systems, including the cutting-edge Chain Management System (Chain MS) and the user-friendly Simplified Warehouse Management System (Simplified Warehouse MS). These innovative solutions facilitate a comprehensive end-to-end business management with minimal human intervention. The revolutionary platform encompasses fully automated sales processes and optimizes logistics through the Digitally Guided Management System (Digitally Guided MS), effectively amplifying operational productivity and efficiency.

By adopting Bobnet's technology for the retail of the future, companies can expand their sales channels with the help of innovative IoT devices, which help maintain operational presence 24/7, increase sales based on customer data insights, all while reducing significant operational costs.

About Bobnet:

Bobnet, a venture startup financed by NCH Capital, is an industry leader in retail optimization and automation, disrupting the market through innovative technologies created to automate the commercialization and logistics process, in order to offer customers the fastest access to food and grocery goods.

Bobnet is inviting prospective co-investor retail partners to join hands in this transformative journey, contributing to the development of next-generation retail solutions that resonate with the demands of today's dynamic market. For inquiries regarding investment opportunities and partnership details, please contact: [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196592/Bobnet.jpg

SOURCE Bobnet Group