bobo, the AI-Driven Parenting Intelligence Platform, Launches in the United States

Revolutionary technology empowers parents with advanced insights about their children's development, transforming reactive pediatric care into proactive health monitoring

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bobo, the AI-driven parenting intelligence platform, today announced its official launch across the United States, making their tailored parenting insights and pediatric health guidance available to millions of American families.

The bobo app, which reached #1 in the Canadian app store and maintains a >95% user retention rate, offers parents a proactive support system that helps them navigate every stage of their children's health, starting at day zero. bobo combines advanced artificial intelligence with curated expert resources to deliver personalized guidance, taking into account each family's unique needs and providing actionable insights.

bobo's proprietary technology continuously analyzes multiple data streams – including physical milestones, cognitive development, behavioral patterns, and environmental factors – to create a comprehensive, evolving profile of each child's unique development trajectory. The platform's AI catches what doctors miss between visits, enabling families to identify developmental concerns like autism, ADHD, and speech delays up to three years earlier than traditional care methods. When the AI detects meaningful deviations, it immediately alerts parents and recommends the best next steps.

The U.S. launch addresses a critical gap in modern healthcare: while parents today are overwhelmed with conflicting information online, they lack access to trusted, personalized guidance when they need it most. Nearly 1 in 6 children has a developmental disability, yet critical early intervention opportunities are routinely missed; for example, autism can be reliably diagnosed by age 2, but still receives an average diagnosis at age 5. bobo transforms this landscape by putting vetted, expert knowledge directly in parents' hands, allowing them to spend less time worrying in waiting rooms and more time enjoying life with their children.

Key features of the bobo platform include:

Dynamic Digital Twin Technology : Comprehensive, continuously updating health profile for each child integrating physical, cognitive, and behavioral development

: Comprehensive, continuously updating health profile for each child integrating physical, cognitive, and behavioral development AI-Enhanced Expert Network : Curated access to vetted sleep consultants, therapists, and specialists – not generic responses, but personalized connections to real expertise

: Curated access to vetted sleep consultants, therapists, and specialists – not generic responses, but personalized connections to real expertise Day-Zero Prevention Engine : Proactive health monitoring that starts from birth, catching concerns months or years earlier than traditional screening

: Proactive health monitoring that starts from birth, catching concerns months or years earlier than traditional screening Contextual Guidance Engine : Personalized, evidence-based advice delivered precisely when parents need it during daily routines

: Personalized, evidence-based advice delivered precisely when parents need it during daily routines Provider Integration: Sharable reports and insights that enhance pediatrician visits and therapy sessions with real-world data

"With bobo, we're meeting the modern parent's demands for better technology solutions that augment their ability to raise healthy children - and in turn, creating a new standard of care," said CEO and Co-Founder Grant McDonald. "No parent should ever feel alone or dismissed when it comes to their child's health. Our vision is to offer an accessible, personalized solution to the fragmented, ever-changing healthcare system and make developmental delays truly preventable by giving every family the tools and support they need from day one."

bobo is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store. The app will also be available for download in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and EU markets. For more information, visit www.theboboapp.com .

About bobo

Founded by Grant and Klaudia McDonald, bobo is a digital health platform designed to support families through each stage of the parenting journey. The platform serves as a comprehensive resource that connects parents with essential healthcare providers, local businesses, and other parents – alleviating the mental load of parenting.

