Bobo's Celebrates Colorado's LGBTQ Community in Partnership with The Center on Colfax

Since 1976, The Center on Colfax has played a pivotal role in giving voice to Colorado's LGBTQ community, furthering and driving statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination. The organization has grown to become the largest LGBTQ community center in the region, hosting a number of programs and providing critical resources for both youth and adults. The Center and their cause are passion points for the Bobo's family as they continue to encourage everyone to snack with purpose, and seek to bring a sense of home, love and family through each of their hand baked bars.

"Bobo's message of 'love wins' goes beyond just loving those around you. It's about embracing and celebrating everyone for who they are," says TJ McIntyre, CEO. "We believe strongly in equality and ensuring that all people feel welcome and accepted, and are proud to align our brand with an organization who brings that mission to life."

Debra Pollock, CEO at The Center on Colfax, added, "We are very grateful to Bobo's for their wonderful support of The Center and Denver PrideFest. Bobo's provides our community with a delicious, healthy snack while also giving back. It is extraordinary that Bobo's has established itself as a leader in charitable giving and community inclusion."

The limited-edition Pride Bar is available online through Bobo's and The Center on Colfax's websites through the remainder of the year. The bars can be purchased in six-bar boxes that will retail for $14.95. For every box sold, Bobo's will donate $5.00 to The Center on Colfax.

ABOUT BOBO'S:

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome and handmade snacks and handmade oat bars since 2003 when Bobo and her mother decided to do some baking in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Years later, every love-filled Bobo's treat is still made the old-fashioned way; in the same small batches and the same pans. With 16 delicious flavors of Bobo's 3oz bars, six flavors of 1.3 ounce oat bites, four 2.5 oz. nut-butter filled bars, and four 2.5 oz toaster pastries; every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO certified. Bobo's can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country or learn more about how we bake like you are family at eatbobos.com.

ABOUT THE CENTER ON COLFAX:

The Center on Colfax opened in 1976 has grown to become the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region, giving voice to Colorado's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination. Today we are focused on fulfilling our mission by ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ community has access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives.

