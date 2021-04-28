Bobo's Honors Frontline Heroes of the COVID-19 Pandemic with Specialty Bar That Depicts Community Champions in Healthcare and Education

BOULDER, Colo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is at the center of everything at Bobo's, the Colorado-based maker of simple, delicious bars and snacks. To show their appreciation for frontline heroes who have loved their communities like family throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobo's will be recognizing them on the brand's new 'Hero' Chocolate Chip Oat Bar. These bars highlight the tireless and selfless efforts from frontline workers in healthcare and education who were nominated by the Bobo's community. The bars depict illustrations of COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Nurse, Amy Lammers, and Public-School Teacher, Ms. Annette Falcon on the front and give 100% of profits to non-profit partners that assist those who work in healthcare and education.

Bobo's Hero Bar, Teach Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week, Nurses Appreciation Day,

Both Amy and Annette have poured countless hours, love, and care into their patients and students, respectively. Amy was nominated by her husband, another frontline worker serving as a firefighter, for her never-ending commitment to keeping their local community in Northwest Ohio healthy. Her hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, was converted to a COVID-19 ward at the beginning of the pandemic. Amy has routinely been working 12 hour shifts in the ICU throughout this health crisis and learning new skills from working side by side with the critical care doctors, all while caring for her family. Similarly, Annette has been teaching in-person at her school, University of Wyoming Lab School, in Laramie, Wyoming throughout COVID-19 teaching Spanish to kids K through 8th grade. She has been a Spanish teacher for the last 25 years and was nominated by her daughter-in-law for her extraordinary devotion to her students. She has employed new and creative methods for teaching Spanish during this time, such as using puppets for her younger students, to ensure that they are absorbing all the information she has in each lesson.

As a result of these two incredible women's work in their communities, Bobo's has also given each chosen hero a $1,500 grant. Annette's grant is facilitated through AdoptAClassroom.org where she can order any school supplies that she needs for her classroom and students, an expense that regularly is covered by a teacher's own salary. Likewise, Amy's grant is going towards many of the out-of-pocket expenses that were necessary to keep her and her family safe.

To further show their appreciation for all the extraordinary measures these two heroes – and countless other frontline workers - have gone through within the last year, Bobo's has committed to donating all profits from the 'Hero' bars to Project HOPE and AdoptAClassroom.org. Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian organization that has delivered more than 14.4 million pieces of PPE, trained over 100,000 frontline personnel on COVID-19 response and preparedness, and deployed expert medical volunteers to help fight the Coronavirus Pandemic. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for Pre-K through 12th grade teachers and schools throughout the U.S.

"This bar was created to commemorate and honor the everyday heroes that have made such a huge impact on their communities at this time of crisis," said TJ McIntyre, CEO of Bobo's. "It is our tremendous privilege to work with Amy and Annette to pay tribute to healthcare workers and educators across the country."

The limited-edition 'Hero' Chocolate Chip Oat Bar is available online starting now and will be available throughout 2021. To support Amy, Annette, and your local heroes, purchase a six-pack of the commemorative bars for $14.94. For more information on Bobo's and the 'Hero' Bar, please visit www.eatbobos.com/hero. To learn more about our featured heroes, Amy and Annette, check out their video interview at eatbobos.com/blog.

About BOBO's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Sticking true to the brand's beginnings, every Bobo's treat is still made with an extra helping of love using the same recipe, the same pan, in the same small-batches, and the same simple wholesome ingredients found in your everyday kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original bars and has expanded with oat bites, nut-butter filled bars, toaster pastries, stuff'd bites and nut butter protein bars that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jillian Wong / Sonja Melin

213-516-2479

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Bobo's

Related Links

http://www.eatbobos.com

