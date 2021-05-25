Bobo's Launches Its Limited-Edition LGBTQ+ Artist Series Pride Bars

BOULDER, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobo's, the Colorado-based snack brand that puts love at the center of everything, has partnered with three talented artists from the LGBTQ+ community to design the limited-edition packaging of the brand's third annual Pride Bar. Ludi Leiva, Shanee Benjamin and Cheyne Gallarde were handpicked by the brand for their unique and inspired artistic styles and were provided with Bobo's Pride Bar packaging as their canvas to deliver their own creative expression of Pride for the LGBTQ+ community. Each of the three artists' designs will be featured on Bobo's Pride version of the popular Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar and will include a personal statement from each artist on what pride means to them. Along with partnering with these artists to celebrate and give back to the LGBTQ+ community, Bobo's is baking up change by donating 100% of profits of this bar to national partner, PFLAG National for a second year, and is continuing their partnership with local Colorado non-profit, The Center on Colfax. This bar will be available throughout 2021 and will help provide critical support and materials to LGBTQ+ individuals and families.

Bobo's Pride Bar 2021 Ludi Leiva, Shanee Benjamin, Cheyne Gallarde, LGBTQIA+

Bobo's mission for this cause bar is to illustrate inclusion, acceptance and above all else – love, towards others. 'Love wins' has been the brand's motto since the company began and it goes beyond just loving those around you but also embracing and celebrating everyone for who they are. Highlighting the work of these influential LGBTQ+ artists is a small action that can help to encourage others in the community to continue to pursue their passions and be themselves. Each artist was given the freedom to share their interpretation of Pride through their eyes and design a unique, specialty piece that goes beyond the traditional Pride rainbow. Bobo's is also extremely thankful for the continued partnership of The Center on Colfax and PFLAG for another year. PFLAG is the first and largest organization for LGBTQ+ people and their families, has over 250,000 members and supporters, and aligns with Bobo's family values for making the world a more respected and valued place for all. The Center on Colfax is a collaborative leader in creating a safe, healthy, inclusive, equitable and affirming Colorado for all LGBTQ+ community members. The organization works to further statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination.

"Loving others like family has always been at the heart of everything we do, and our entire team is more excited than ever to be collaborating with so many wonderful partners for our third annual Pride bar," said TJ McIntyre, CEO of Bobo's. "These talented artists deserve the spotlight and we can't wait for our consumers to fall in love with the beautiful designs they've created for our Pride packaging this year. We're also constantly blown away by everything The Center on Colfax and PFLAG have accomplished for the LGBTQ+ community every year so we couldn't think of better partners to give back to."

"To have Bobo's as a partner with us for yet another year is very encouraging and we're looking forward to supporting even more local LGBTQ+ individuals and families," said Rex Fuller, CEO at The Center on Colfax. "We are thankful to have a partner within the community that promotes our mission through the work that they do."

"COVID-19 has created significant challenges for so many communities, including LGBTQ+ people and their families. We are happy to have the continued support of Bobo's," said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. "Our team is looking forward to another year of partnership, which will help enhance advocacy efforts nationwide."

The limited-edition 2021 Lemon Poppyseed Pride Bar is available online now through Bobo's website. The bars are available in a six-pack featuring a varied assortment of each artists packaging for $14.94. For more information on Bobo's, the pride bar and the artists who designed this year's bar, please visit www.eatbobos.com/pride. For more information on The Center on Colfax and how you can support their organization, please visit www.lgbtqcolorado.org. To find out more about the work PFLAG is doing and how you can support their work please visit www.pflag.org.

About BOBO's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Sticking true to the brand's beginnings, every Bobo's treat is still made with an extra helping of love using the same recipe, the same pan, in the same small-batches, and the same simple wholesome ingredients found in your everyday kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original bars and has expanded with oat bites, nut-butter filled bars, toaster pastries, stuff'd bites and nut butter protein bars that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit ww.eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

