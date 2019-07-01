Bob's Discount Furniture Brings New Meaning to Its "Discount"

Breaking across TV, radio, OOH, digital, and in-store today, the campaign is designed to drive reappraisal of the Bob's Discount Furniture brand. "We recognize that we have been emphasizing the wrong two words in our name for all these years: discount furniture," explains Steve Nesle, CMO of Bob's Discount Furniture. "We don't sell discount furniture. We offer Bob's discount on furniture. 'Bob's discount' is an elegant articulation of all the work that goes on behind the scenes to engineer our values."

In addition to emphasizing the correct two words in the brand name, the campaign shines a light on Bob's incredible buyers, supply chain, and the company's relationships with its suppliers. The campaign's creative highlights all the parts of the company that come together to bring its customers unmatched value and service. "We buy from incredible sources – the difference is we leverage our expertise and buying clout to drive down costs. That's the source of our discount," adds Carol Glaser, Bob's executive vice president of merchandising.

The new brand campaign is launching at an exciting time for Bob's. The company opened a record eight stores over Memorial Day weekend and recently released services to complement its omni-channel strategy, including an IOS and Android App that allows customers to see Bob's furniture in their homes via Augmented Reality. "As Bob's has rapidly expanded into 18 states over the past few years, our business model – built on affordable prices, on a large scale, driven by our employees' strong skill sets – has never changed," says Bob's CEO, Mike Skirvin. "Instead, we've gained momentum, building on each success, resulting in an ever-wider spread of operational efficiencies, constantly increasing leverage for Bob's."

Bob's internal agency and NY-based Barton F. Graf co-produced the brand campaign, while HAVAS Boston planned and bought the media. Please visit https://youtu.be/0rgJw2cjzVM , https://youtu.be/6nJlbsh16mQ , and https://youtu.be/ES9jORdz8Fg to view the creative.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Founded in 1991, Bob's Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob's provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. Through all the work that happens behind the scenes, Bob's engineers this value, offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 119 furniture stores across 18 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 12th-largest U.S. furniture chain and proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Bob's also offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy. The company is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob's Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company's philanthropic work for more than 20 years. Additionally, the Bob's Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. The company donates more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob's charitable programs, visit http://www.BobsCares.org/, and follow Bob's on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook www.facebook.com/MyBobs, and Instagram www.instagram.com/mybobs.

