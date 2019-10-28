Bob's Discount Furniture Recognized for Customer Service and Employment Excellence

The Newsweek distinction was based on an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. customers conducted by global market research firm Statista, which ranked retailers and service providers in 160 categories overall. The complete list, which distinguishes Bob's and two other national furniture retail brands, can be found online at Newsweek.com and will be featured in the November 1st edition of the magazine.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the customer service we provide in our 122 stores coast to coast," said Roger Dunlap, senior vice president of store operations at Bob's Discount Furniture. "Our commitment to customer service goes back to when we first opened our doors in 1991, on the principle we call the "Bob's Way." This principle guides our commitment to quality, transparency, honesty, and fun in everything we do."

Earlier this year, Bob's was featured in the annual Forbes' "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" list. For their 2019 rankings, Forbes partnered with Statista to identify the companies best liked by employees. By considering the wants and needs of today's workers, Bob's was one of the companies that proved to meet these complex standards.

"Our employees' loyalty and commitment to our customers, the community, and each other is what makes Bob's a great place to work," said Pat Davies, senior vice president of human resources at Bob's Discount Furniture. "We are committed to creating a culture where our employees feel valued, our customers want to shop, and where our community partners feel supported."

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Founded in 1991, Bob's Discount Furniture is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. Keeping true to its founding principle that everyone deserves quality furniture, Bob's provides unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity. Through all the work that happens behind the scenes, Bob's engineers this value, offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses, and home accents.

With 122 furniture stores across 18 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 11th-largest U.S. furniture chain and proudly holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. In 2019, Bob's was recognized as a leader in sustainability by both the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF).

The company also offers a unique and enjoyable shopping experience, featuring cafes in each store with complimentary gourmet coffee, ice cream, cookies, and candy. Bob's is committed to supporting local communities through a variety of charitable giving efforts. Bob's Discount Furniture Charitable Foundation has anchored the company's philanthropic work for more than 20 years. Additionally, the Bob's Outreach program was created as a separate entity to help schools and children-related charities. The company donates more than $2.75 million to charities through these programs each year. For more information on Bob's charitable programs, visit https://www.mybobs.com/bobs-outreach or http://www.BobsCares.org/, and follow Bob's on Twitter @MyBobs, on Facebook www.facebook.com/MyBobs, and Instagram www.instagram.com/mybobs.

