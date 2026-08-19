Bob's Red Mill Introduces Perfected Formula for Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour with Improved Taste and Texture

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Red Mill, a leader in the homemade food movement for nearly 50 years and a pioneer in gluten free foods, today announced a perfected formula for its Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour, delivering better taste and texture. The product will also be the first to roll out in Bob's Red Mill's newly redesigned packaging.

Bob’s Red Mill’s improved Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour delivers better taste and texture while maintaining reliable cup-for-cup performance.

When Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour first debuted, it made gluten free baking more accessible to home bakers looking for a reliable solution they could trust. This expert blend replaces wheat flour cup for cup in non-yeast recipes, delivering chewy cookies, fluffy cakes, tender muffins and more with exceptional flavor and texture—without specialty ingredients or custom recipes.

The updated formula builds on that legacy, delivering even better texture and flavor while maintaining the reliable cup-for-cup performance gluten free bakers know and trust.

At a Glance:

A trusted gluten free baking staple: Since its debut, Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour has helped home bakers easily make their favorite non-yeast recipes gluten free.

Since its debut, Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour has helped home bakers easily make their favorite non-yeast recipes gluten free. A perfected formula: The updated blend delivers improved taste and texture while maintaining the reliable, cup-for-cup performance bakers know and trust.

The updated blend delivers improved taste and texture while maintaining the reliable, cup-for-cup performance bakers know and trust. A fresh new look: The Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour is the first Bob's Red Mill product to hit shelves in the brand's newly redesigned packaging.

The Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour is the first Bob's Red Mill product to hit shelves in the brand's newly redesigned packaging. Rolling out nationwide: The updated formula and packaging are currently rolling out nationwide.

Made with the same commitment to high-quality ingredients and strict gluten free standards people expect from Bob's Red Mill, this gluten free flour blend is mixed and packaged in the company's dedicated 100% gluten free facility. It's also rigorously tested using an ELISA Gluten Assay to confirm its gluten free status.

"We're always listening to our consumers and looking for thoughtful ways to make our trusted products even better," said Daniel Barba, Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "Our Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour has long been a go-to for gluten free bakers because of its versatility, reliability and ease of use. This updated formula builds on those qualities consumers already know and love, while delivering even better taste and texture across their favorite recipes."

A New Look for a New and Improved Favorite

This spring, Bob's Red Mill unveiled a new logo and packaging redesign, and this new and improved Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour will be the first product to hit grocery shelves featuring the updated design.

"We're so excited for our fans to see our new look on shelves and bring it home to their own pantries," said Margret Brown, Creative Director at Bob's Red Mill. "Our brand refresh is designed to make our products easier to find and key attributes like gluten free easier to identify, so it feels especially fitting that our improved Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour will be the first product to debut in the new packaging."

Bob's Red Mill's improved Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour is currently rolling out nationwide and is available now at Costco, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Amazon, Albertsons, Kroger, Publix and Wegmans. To learn more about Bob's Red Mill and its expansive portfolio of baking products, including its gluten free offerings, visit bobsredmill.com.

About Bob's Red Mill

Simple, authentic and nothing else: Bob's Red Mill was founded in 1978 with a mission to bring people together with homemade food. Our founders' commitment to simple ingredients is reflected in our wide range of products, including whole grain oats, flours and baking mixes, made with quality you can see and trust. Today, Bob's Red Mill is proudly 100% employee owned, milling in Milwaukie, Oregon. Visit BobsRedMill.com for more information.

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SOURCE Bob's Red Mill