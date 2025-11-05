Bob’s Red Mill Introduces Three New Specialty Baking Flours

Super-Fine Cake Flour, Self-Rising Flour, and High Fiber Flour join Bob's Red Mill's lineup of America's best baking flours

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Red Mill, a leader in the homemade food movement for more than 40 years, announced today the launch of three new specialty baking flours: Super-Fine Cake Flour, Self-Rising Flour, and High Fiber Flour. From delicate cakes and sky-high biscuits to better-for-you muffins, the new flours elevate the baking experience to offer homemade perfection, every time.

Bob's Red Mill has set the standard for premium flours and high-quality ingredients since its founding in 1978, earning lasting consumer trust. These specialty flours continue that tradition, offering the same trusted quality with even more versatility. The new lineup includes:

Super-Fine Cake Flour, for an irresistibly tender crumb in cakes, cupcakes, shortcakes, sugar cookies and muffins

for an irresistibly tender crumb in cakes, cupcakes, shortcakes, sugar cookies and muffins Self-Rising Flour , the magic ingredient for light-as-air biscuits, pancakes, quick breads, drop dumplings and more

, the magic ingredient for light-as-air biscuits, pancakes, quick breads, drop dumplings and more High Fiber Flour, a cup-for-cup replacement for all-purpose flour with five times the fiber of traditional all-purpose flour for a boost of nutrition, 6 g per serving

"Our flours have been at the heart of home baking for generations, and these new additions give people even more ways to bring their recipes to life," said Daniel Barba, Vice President of Marketing at Bob's Red Mill. "With these flours, we're helping bakers create something special, empowering everyday moments and standout culinary creations that bring people together."

Each new specialty flour comes in a 3-pound resealable stand-up bag, designed for freshness and convenience. Like all Bob's Red Mill products, they're made with simple, high-quality ingredients that deliver outstanding flavor in every recipe.

Bob's Red Mill's Super-Fine Cake Flour, Self-Rising Flour, and High Fiber Flour are available now on Amazon for $14.59–$19.59.

To learn more about Bob's Red Mill and its expansive line of baking products and premium flours, visit https://www.bobsredmill.com/.

About Bob's Red Mill

Bob's Red Mill started with good ingredients in 1978, and they've brought people together with delicious homemade food ever since. Inspired by the passion and artisanal expertise of founder Bob Moore, the company is now 100% employee owned, with more than 700 employee owners dedicated to making the best whole grain oats, baking flours and on-the-go snacks. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit www.bobsredmill.com for more information.

