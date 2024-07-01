Bob's Stores Announces Going-Out-of-Business Sale Across All Locations!

Sale event being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Stores ("Bob's"), a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, announced that the company will close all of it's Bob's locations and liquidate all inventory, as part of the Chapter 11 restructuring petition filed on June 18, 2024. Despite making swift and aggressive changes to the company's structure and operations, Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations. Bob's stores began Going Out of Business sales in stores on Friday June 28, with discounts of 30-70% off.

Hilco Merchant Resources in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers will manage the liquidation event, that will include all Bob's stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, offering unprecedented discounts on a wide range of workwear, footwear, team wear and everyday clothing for the whole family. Shoppers will find significantly reduced prices on leading national brands across the stores. Select store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.

Dave Barton, President of Bob's Stores said, "We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years."

This event marks a final opportunity for loyal customers to take advantage of massive savings on everything in store. Top-selling items from the most popular brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Bob's location early to take full advantage of the best selection of discounted merchandise before it sells out.

Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on July 14, 2024, local time. All sales are final during this store closing event. No returns will be accepted. Exchanges will be accepted in accordance with the Company's existing policies through the close of business on July 14, 2024, local time. No exchanges for purchases made after July 14th, 2024, will be accepted.

Liquidation Sale Details

Start Date: June 28, 2024

Discounts: 30-70% off regular retail prices across all departments

Find a store near you: https://shopgenius.com/bobs-stores

Locations

Store Name Address City State Zip Bob's Stores 409 Main St Ansonia CT 06401 Bob's Stores 2300 Dixwell Ave Hamden CT 06514 Bob's Stores 179 Pavilions Dr Manchester CT 06042 Bob's Stores 416 East Main St Middletown CT 06457 Bob's Stores 195 Cherry St Milford CT 06460 Bob's Stores 172 Kitts Lane Newington CT 06111 Bob's Stores 504 Bushy Hill Rd Simsbury CT 06070 Bob's Stores 835 Queen St Southington CT 06489 Bob's Stores 910 Wolcott Waterbury CT 06705 Bob's Stores 287 Washington St Attleboro MA 02703 Bob's Stores 146 Whalon St Fitchburg MA 01420 Bob's Stores 50 Holyoke St Unit C242 Holyoke MA 01040 Bob's Stores 230 Main St Middleton MA 01949 Bob's Stores 59 Mazzeo Dr Randolph MA 02368 Bob's Stores 92 Cluff Crossing Salem NH 03079 Bob's Stores 3710 US-9 Freehold NJ 07728 Bob's Stores 191 Centereach Mall Centereach NY 11720 Bob's Stores 135-187 Sunrise Hwy West Islip NY 11795 Bob's Stores 1400 Oaklawn Ave Cranston RI 02920 Bob's Stores 167 Parkway N Waterford CT 06385 Bob's Stores 168 Milk St Westborough MA 01581

Bob's Stores is represented by Goldstein & McClinton LLLP as legal advisors.

About Bob's Stores : Bob's Stores boasts a nearly 70-year history of providing families with a broad selection of leading national brands. The retail brand has a strong reputation for affordable prices and comprehensive merchandise offerings. Bob's Stores is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources : Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/)

About Gordon Brothers : Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

