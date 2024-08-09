Bob's Stores Going Out of Business Sales Continue PLUS locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts Participating in Tax-Free Holidays

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Stores will be participating in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. This initiative aims to provide customers with the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a wide range of products during the tax-free periods. The tax-free holidays will be held in accordance with state-specific regulations on eligible items, offering shoppers a chance to stretch their dollars further.

In addition to the tax-free holidays, Bob's Stores will continue to conduct Going Out of Business Sales. It's an ideal time to shop for back-to-school essentials, clothing, and sports gear from favorite brands including Champion, Carhartt, Levis, and more. Unprecedented discounts of up to 75% off the entire inventory are being offered. Hilco Merchant Resources, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, continue to manage these Going Out of Business Sales events.

Bob's Stores urge all customers to take advantage of these dual savings opportunities. The combination of tax-free shopping and inventory liquidation sales ensures that shoppers will find exceptional value and quality on every visit.

For more information on the tax-free holidays and sales events, please visit the Connecticut or Massachusetts store near you in.

Tax-Free Holidays:

Connecticut August 18, 2024, through August 24, 2024

Participating Locations:

Bob's Store 409 Main St Ansonia CT 06401 Bob's Store 2300 Dixwell Ave Hamden CT 06514 Bob's Store 179 Pavilions Dr Manchester CT 06042 Bob's Store 416 East Main St Middletown CT 06457 Bob's Store 195 Cherry St Milford CT 06460 Bob's Store 172 Kitts Lane Newington CT 06111 Bob's Store 504 Bushy Hill Rd Simsbury CT 06070 Bob's Store 835 Queen St Southington CT 06489 Bob's Store 910 Wolcott Waterbury CT 06705 Bob's Store 167 Parkway N Waterford CT 06385

Massachusetts August 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024

Participating Locations:

Bob's Store 287 Washington St Attleboro MA 02703 Bob's Store 146 Whalon St Fitchburg MA 01420 Bob's Store 50 Holyoke St Unit C242 Holyoke MA 01040 Bob's Store 230 Main St Middleton MA 01949 Bob's Store 59 Mazzeo Dr Randolph MA 02368 Bob's Store 168 Milk St Westborough MA 01581

For the full list of Bob's Stores locations please visit:

https://shopgenius.com/bobs-stores/

About Bob's Stores : Bob's Stores boasts a nearly 70-year history of providing families with a broad selection of leading national brands. The retail brand has a strong reputation for affordable prices and comprehensive merchandise offerings. Bob's Stores is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources : Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/)

About Gordon Brothers : Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

