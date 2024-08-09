Bob's Stores Going Out of Business Sales Continue PLUS locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts Participating in Tax-Free Holidays

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Stores will be participating in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. This initiative aims to provide customers with the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a wide range of products during the tax-free periods. The tax-free holidays will be held in accordance with state-specific regulations on eligible items, offering shoppers a chance to stretch their dollars further.

In addition to the tax-free holidays, Bob's Stores will continue to conduct Going Out of Business Sales. It's an ideal time to shop for back-to-school essentials, clothing, and sports gear from favorite brands including Champion, Carhartt, Levis, and more. Unprecedented discounts of up to 75% off the entire inventory are being offered. Hilco Merchant Resources, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, continue to manage these Going Out of Business Sales events.

Bob's Stores urge all customers to take advantage of these dual savings opportunities. The combination of tax-free shopping and inventory liquidation sales ensures that shoppers will find exceptional value and quality on every visit.

For more information on the tax-free holidays and sales events, please visit the Connecticut or Massachusetts store near you in.

Tax-Free Holidays:
Connecticut August 18, 2024, through August 24, 2024
Participating Locations:

Bob's Store

 409 Main St

 Ansonia

 CT

06401

 Bob's Store

 2300 Dixwell Ave

 Hamden

 CT

06514

 Bob's Store

 179 Pavilions Dr

 Manchester

 CT

06042

 Bob's Store

 416 East Main St

 Middletown

 CT

06457

 Bob's Store

 195 Cherry St

 Milford

 CT

06460

 Bob's Store

 172 Kitts Lane

 Newington

 CT

06111

 Bob's Store

 504 Bushy Hill Rd

 Simsbury

 CT

06070

 Bob's Store

 835 Queen St

 Southington

 CT

06489

 Bob's Store

 910 Wolcott

 Waterbury

 CT

06705

 Bob's Store

 167 Parkway N

 Waterford

 CT

06385

Massachusetts August 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024
Participating Locations:

Bob's Store

 287 Washington St

 Attleboro

 MA

02703

 Bob's Store

 146 Whalon St

 Fitchburg

 MA

01420

 Bob's Store

 50 Holyoke St Unit C242

 Holyoke

 MA

01040

 Bob's Store

 230 Main St

 Middleton

 MA

01949

 Bob's Store

 59 Mazzeo Dr

 Randolph

 MA

02368

 Bob's Store

 168 Milk St

 Westborough

 MA

01581

For the full list of Bob's Stores locations please visit:
https://shopgenius.com/bobs-stores/ 

About Bob's Stores: Bob's Stores boasts a nearly 70-year history of providing families with a broad selection of leading national brands. The retail brand has a strong reputation for affordable prices and comprehensive merchandise offerings. Bob's Stores is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant Resources (www.hilcomerchantresources.com) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. (https://hilcoglobal.com/companies/hilco-consumer-retail/)

About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.gordonbrothers.com.

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources

