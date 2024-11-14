BobVila.com Announces "Tool of the Year" Program and Inaugural Winners

Featuring more than 30 products, the 2024 list celebrates the best new items that improve DIYer's house projects

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BobVila.com proudly announces its inaugural Tool of the Year winners . The home-improvement-focused editorial brand launched its expansive and exciting program dedicated to celebrating the tools and products that make home DIY projects a more seamless and accessible experience.

Since 2011, BobVila.com has been carrying forward Bob Vila's lifelong mission of educating and empowering Americans to build, fix, clean, chisel, and paint their way to a better living environment. The inaugural Tool of the Year Awards list features 36 winners across seven essential home-improvement categories: Hand Tools , Power Tools , Outdoor Tools , Hobbyist Tools , Gadgets and Tech , Cleaning Tools , and Multitools . Winning products combine utility, effectiveness, design, construction quality, and a spark of originality.

BobVila's in-house writers, editors, product testers, and remodeling pros hand-selected each product. The winners include household names with innovative new products, such as DeWalt's ToughSeries Construction Jack, Craftsman's Verastack Mechanics tool set, Bissell's CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vac, Milwaukee's Gen II 25' Stud Heavy Duty Tape Measure with 17 ft. Reach, and Toro's 60V Max 900 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower, as well as smaller businesses making a big splash, like Enbrighten's Permanent Outdoor Lights, SimpliSafe's Outdoor Camera 2 + Active Guard, Casabella's Power Spin Scrubber, Flexcut's Pro Range Wood Carving Knives, and Wera's Click-torque Wrench.

"The Bob Vila brand's mission to make home improvement more accessible often starts with helping homeowners choose the right tools for the task at hand. Our team passionately scouts for products that make projects and day-to-day to-do's easier to get done. That's why we launched our Tool of the Year Awards search," said Editor-in-Chief Kathleen Corlett. "Our goal is to celebrate the products that stand out for their exceptional utility at home—whether they are traditional tools, problem-solving gadgets, or unique gear that makes tasks easier. We are proud to announce this diverse and exciting selection of tools, gadgets, and goods as 2024 winners of the inaugural BobVila.com Tool of the Year Awards."

The team also awarded Grizzly's 21" Variable-Speed Scroll Saw with Foot Pedal a DIY Game Changer award, an honor reserved for the year's most exciting innovation. The Grizzly team reimagined the scroll saw design to offer more user control and precision, effectively making the craft even more accessible to beginners and experienced woodworkers alike. More information and the complete list can be found on BobVila.com .

ABOUT BOBVILA.COM

For nearly 30 years, Bob Vila showed people how to renovate and repair their homes. As the host of This Old House, Bob Vila's Home Again, Restore America, and other groundbreaking television series, Bob Vila became known as the godfather of the current DIY movement. Since 2011, BobVila.com has been carrying forward Bob's lifelong mission of educating and empowering Americans to build, fix, clean, chisel, and paint their way to a better living environment. A complete content toolbox, the brand provides accessible inspiration, advice, and nitty-gritty know-how across thousands of easy-to-understand guides and tutorials, on topics ranging from vegetable gardening to furnace repairs. BobVila.com is a part of Recurrent , a digital media company with over 15 enthusiast brands.

