BOC Aviation confirms order for up to 220 engines from RTX's Pratt & Whitney

GTF engines will power Airbus A320neo family aircraft orders

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Air show – BOC Aviation Limited ("BOC Aviation" or "The Company") has announced an order for up to 220 Pratt & Whitney GTFTM engines, which will power up to 110 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"With this latest order, BOC Aviation is demonstrating its continued confidence in the GTF, which is the most fuel-efficient engine for single aisle aircraft," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "We have a strong relationship with BOC Aviation that we will continue to build upon to meet growing airline demand."

"This order is the largest that BOC Aviation has placed with Pratt & Whitney and a continuation of our 29-year relationship, reflecting the key role they have played in our growth," said Steven Townend, chief executive officer and managing director at BOC Aviation. "GTF engines enable a substantial reduction in fuel costs, contributing to the efficiency of our future fleet."

The GTF delivers 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. Over 2,800 GTF-powered aircraft are operated globally by more than 90 customers, and the order backlog of over 8,000 GTF engines reflects strong market demand for its proven benefits. The engine's revolutionary geared architecture is the right foundation for next generation technologies.

Note, the order was originally signed and listed as an undisclosed deal in June 2025.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a portfolio of 813 aircraft and engines owned, managed and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 88 airlines in 48 countries and regions worldwide as of 31 March 2026. BOC Aviation is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx code: 2588) and has its headquarters in Singapore with offices in Dublin, London, New York and Tianjin. For more information, visit www.bocaviation.com.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX