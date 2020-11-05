Boca Raton Innovation Campus Adds Baptist Health South Florida To Its Tenant Roster In The Largest Office Deal In Palm Beach County Since The Start Of The Pandemic

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), the 1.7 million-square-foot office campus known as the birthplace of IBM's personal computer, has leased 37,982-square-foot office space to Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the South Florida region. CBRE's Jeffrey Kelly represented the landlord, Crocker Partners, in the lease negotiations. CBRE's Scott Brenner represented the tenant.

"It really is a testament to what Boca Raton Innovation Campus represents: forward thinking design and amenities, sustainability, location, commutability - all to create an attractive environment for life sciences and technology companies to succeed and innovate," said Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner at Crocker Partners. "We are pleased to welcome Baptist Health to campus to support their future successes and build upon the culture that first attracted them to BRiC."

Crocker Partners acquired BRiC in 2018 in a joint venture with Siguler Gulf and Rialto Capital with the vision to leverage the office campus' unique and historic past and bring it into the future, as a technology and life sciences hub for the Southeastern United States and a destination for the community. A $100 million capital improvement project is underway to include first-class amenities such as a STEAM lab, food hall, wellness center and performance hall. The company will occupy part of the 4960 building, adjacent to the campus's "amenity corridor."

Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, which is part of Baptist Health, was first introduced to the campus after attending last year's Greater Boca Chamber's annual Battle of the Bands competition, which was hosted at BRiC.

"We are proud to continue growing to meet the medical needs of our community in Palm Beach County, even despite the setbacks brought on by the pandemic," said Mendez. "This new space will house administrative staff from Boca Raton Regional Hospital, freeing up room at the hospital for medical uses."

Baptist Health South Florida merged with Boca Raton Regional Hospital in 2019, and Boca Regional now operates as part of Baptist Health. In 2017, Baptist Health merged with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West in Boynton Beach. The addition of Boca Raton Regional Hospital brought the number of Baptist Health hospitals to 11.

Learn more about campus and other BRiC tenants at workatBRiC.com.

ABOUT BRiC

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office building in the state at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by Crocker Partners in 2018 with the vision of building off BRiC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices including Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, Canon and Bluegreen Vacations.

SOURCE Boca Raton Innovation Campus

Related Links

https://workatbric.com

