Boca Raton Innovation Campus Announces Job Fair on April 6

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) has announced a partnership with CareerSource to host their first tenant-exclusive job fair on Saturday, April 6, from 10am to 2pm in BRIC's dining hall. The job fair is designed exclusively for companies located at BRIC, which are seeking applicants for a variety of positions. This event is free and open to all job seekers.

"In addition to our campus providing amenities and conveniences that employees can't find anywhere else, the organizations that work on campus each do their part to contribute to making BRIC a great place to work," said Danielle Vennett, General Manager of BRIC and Vice President of Crocker Partners. "We could not think of a better opportunity to showcase why people choose to work at BRIC than by hosting a job fair exclusively for our innovative tenant base."

By hosting the job fair on campus, interested job-seekers will have the opportunity to see first-hand all the amenities that BRIC has to offer its employees – including an on-site gym, conference center and day care as well as monthly farmer's markets and food truck events. Select companies will also be giving tours of their respective spaces and providing on-the-spot interviews.

"Opportunities like this are one of the reasons we chose to relocate our headquarters to BRIC," said Ellen deClaire, VP of Human Resources at MobileHelp. "As we continue to look for great talent to help us grow, we look forward to engaging actively in these kinds of partnership endeavors which allow us to tap more deeply into the local community."

Employers will be recruiting for positions such as customer service representatives, insurance sales, associate software support, business analysts, chat specialists and more. Participating companies include MobileHelp, Modernizing Medicine, MDVIP, Newtek, Gubagoo, Public Reputation and Integrated Dermatology.

Food trucks will be on-site during the event. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. Free parking is available in the 4920 Conference Way North parking lot, where the food trucks will be located. Applicants are urged to register for the job fair through Eventbrite (search: BRIC job fair) in order to skip the lines the day-of the event.

ABOUT BRIC

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) is the largest single facility office building in the state at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM's General Systems Division and is home to the invention of the first personal computer and smartphone. The campus was recently acquired by Crocker Partners, LLC with the vision of building off of BRIC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRIC is currently home to 38 tenants including Bluegreen Vacations, Modernizing Medicine and MDVIP.

