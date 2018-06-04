Boca Raton Innovation Campus Welcomes Fusion Academy to its Tenant Roster

"As a forward-thinking property, we're always seeking new tenants who can lend themselves to our campus' history and continue to pave the way for future generations," said Danielle Vennett, General Manager of BRIC. "Fusion Academy was the perfect fit for what our campus strives to represent – innovative concepts that leverage the opportunities of today's current and future technologies for the betterment of our community and society as a whole."

Students have already begun to attend classes, where teachers are on-staff to provide personalized, one-on-one education to each child by catering to their specific academic and emotional needs.

"Fusion Academy is thrilled to join the campus. BRIC's exciting initiatives involving STEM and the arts align beautifully with Fusion Academy's beliefs in educating students," said Dr. Christina Seamster, Fusion's Head of School. "Fusion Academy specializes in meeting students where they are socially, emotionally and academically. Students love our state of the art music studio and parents love that the homework battle is over because all homework is completed here on campus."

Fusion Academy is an accredited private and middle school that offers grades 6 through 12. Summer programs, tutoring and course for credit are among options also available at Fusion Academy Boca Raton. You can learn more about Fusion Academy by visiting their website or attending their open house on June 28th at 6pm.

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) is one of the largest single facility office parks in the South at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM's General Systems Division and is home to the invention of the first personal computer and smartphone. The campus was recently acquired by Crocker Partners, LLC with the vision of building off of BRIC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRIC is currently home to 38 tenants including Bluegreen Vacations, Modernizing Medicine, TransUnion and MDVIP.

