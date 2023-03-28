Boca Woods Country Club announces $9 million "Woods" Course Renovation

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Woods Country Club announces a $9 million "Woods" golf course renovation, in partnership with Rees Jones. The project was approved with overwhelming support by Members, over 70% in favor of the renovation.

Woods Course 12th Hole Woods Course 15th Hole Woods Course 13th Hole

Known as the "US Open Doctor", Rees Jones has designed over 260 courses. Many of his courses have hosted major events, including multiple US Opens, PGA Championships and Ryder Cups, to name a few. Jones described the project, "Overall the course has really good bones and a tremendous amount of potential." The finished project will showcase a more balanced course, creating multiple shot options and a better playing experience for all players.

A dynamic administrative team – including Director of Golf Course Maintenance, Bill Hirchert and Director of Golf, Jeff Gullett – is well versed in renovations. Hirchert has completed four previous course renovations through the Southeast, and Gullett recently completed a major course renovation in Boca Raton, prior to joining Boca Woods.

The project will break ground in March 2024.

This is an exciting time for Members of Boca Woods. In 2022, the Club (boasting two golf courses) completed a $15 million 70,000 sq ft facilities renovation including:

A state-of-the-art Sports and Wellness Center (home to the Pro Shop, Fitness Center, Spa, Game Room and, coming soon, Golf Simulator)

A luxurious and modern lobby, dining rooms designed for entertaining and the bar

Fully automated Zoom meeting spaces, featuring AI driven robotic cameras, speakers and microphones

Other recent upgrades include the practice facility and short game area.

And, coming this Summer…

Racquet Sports Complex Upgrades

Boca Woods renovates the racquet sports facilities including new pavilions for tennis and pickleball, modern fencing, lighting for night play, retaining walls and two additional pickleball courts (totaling four).

Lounge, Card Rooms and Multi-Use Spaces

Boca Woods will renovate the card rooms and lounge space, used by Members for private events, entertainment and gatherings.

