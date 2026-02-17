Boca Woods Director Joins Elite 479 PGA Master Professionals

PGA of America Golf Professional Jeff Gullett, the Chief of Athletics and Director of Golf at Boca Woods Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla., has earned PGA Master Professional status, the highest education designation available through the Association.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Gullett, PGA, Director of Golf at Boca Woods Country Club and a member of the South Florida Section PGA, has earned PGA Master Professional status in Golf Operations — one of the highest educational designations awarded by the PGA of America. He becomes the 479th PGA Member to achieve this distinction among more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals nationwide.

"Becoming a PGA Master Professional is the culmination of lifelong learning," said Gullett. "It's a momentous achievement for me and my family, and it places me in a position within this business that very few people reach. This is a lifelong achievement because it's been a lifelong journey. It's really special."

"Jeff was one of my first placements when I started doing search work for Kopplin Kuebler & Wallace, and I am very proud of the fact that he is still there and that he has earned the coveted Master Professional designation from the PGA of America. Well done, Jeff!" said Paul Levy, 40th President of the PGA of America.

Established in 1969, the PGA Master Professional Program recognizes PGA Members who demonstrate a significant commitment to professional development and maintain the highest standards of excellence within their facilities. The program prepares professionals to meet the evolving demands of the golf industry through advanced study in Executive Management, Golf Operations, and Teaching and Coaching.

To be eligible, candidates must have at least 10 years of PGA of America Membership and have achieved advanced certification through the PGA Specialized and Certified Professional Programs. The designation is earned upon successful completion and presentation of a comprehensive, project-based curriculum specific to the candidate's area of certification.

A PGA of America Golf Professional for more than 20 years, Gullett advanced from Assistant Professional positions to Head Professional at Bocaire Country Club, where he served for 12 years. He was named Director of Golf at Boca Woods Country Club in 2022.

Throughout his career, Gullett has overseen all aspects of golf operations, including merchandising, budgeting, finance, payroll, and overall business performance.

In addition to his Master Professional designation, Gullett is American Development Model (ADM) certified and a member of the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA). He holds an MBA from Florida Atlantic University and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Gullett resides in Boca Raton, Florida, with his wife, Vanessa, and their two children, Kay'den and Chloe.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X , Instagram and Facebook.

