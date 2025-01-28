Bocada Launches AI-Powered Backup Anomaly Detection

New Cyber Resilience Features Enable Centralized Early Ransomware Detection & Proactive Business Continuity Operations

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bocada LLC, an award-winning IT monitoring and automation company, has deployed new AI-powered backup anomaly detection capabilities in Bocada Enterprise, the company's flagship backup monitoring software edition.

With 96% of ransomware attacks now targeting backup repositories (Source: 2024 Ransomware Trends Report, Veeam Insights ), the new anomaly detection capabilities are designed to help IT organizations stay ahead of ransomware attacks and other preventable incidents, regardless of the backup application(s) in use.

How the new reports work:

(1) Bocada Enterprise users can access the new "AI Anomaly Detection" report for a summary graph and count of all recent backup anomalies detected by Bocada's AI model across two key dimensions: byte count and job duration.

(2) Using the overview report as a launchpad, users can drill into detailed anomaly reports to examine specific AI-identified backup anomalies and decide whether they require further incident response and/or remediation actions. For example, a user might investigate a newly detected series of byte count anomalies and discover that ransomware has just started to encrypt those backup files (resulting in the detected byte count anomalies due to encryption overhead in those backup files).

(3) From the anomaly visualization chart, users will be able to provide feedback on specific anomalies, further training the AI model to improve system accuracy going forward.

"Whether a Bocada customer is using NetBackup, Veeam, Commvault, Cohesity, Azure Backup or any combination of our 40+ supported backup applications, our new backup anomaly reports will help them stay ahead of ransomware and other modern threats to business continuity," said Matt Hall, CEO of Bocada. "Bocada is deeply committed to harnessing the power of AI to drive superior data protection outcomes, as evidenced by not only this new capability but also Bocada Cloud's AI-powered missing backup reports and Bocada Resolve's AI-powered automated remediation capabilities."

Bocada's AI-powered backup anomaly detection is available immediately to Bocada Enterprise customers using version 25.1.1 or later. To learn more about Bocada's capabilities, email [email protected] or call +1-425-898-2400.

About Bocada

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers data protection compliance and cyber resilience solutions that give enterprises and managed service providers complete visibility into their data protection performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to improve cyber resilience, save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world's leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.

