Bocada's new SaaS edition provides backup professionals with easy "pay-as-you-go" backup monitoring and reporting.

SEATTLE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bocada LLC has launched Bocada Cloud, the first-ever SaaS edition of Bocada's category-leading backup monitoring software.

Built on the same data collection and normalization engine as Bocada Enterprise, Bocada's flagship installed edition, Bocada Cloud extends enterprise-grade data protection monitoring to MSPs and businesses of all sizes via a "pay-as-you-go" software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model.

Bocada Launches Bocada Cloud, Enabling Automated Backup Monitoring for Businesses of All Sizes

Users can sign up for a free account, connect their backup servers, and begin using Bocada Cloud's single-pane dashboard and detailed reports in just minutes. Users who want to monitor more than 25 resources (e.g. servers, clients, virtual machines) can easily upgrade to the standard plan, whereupon they will begin to pay monthly for any resources above the free 25 resource tier.

Because of Bocada Cloud's "pay-as-you-go" consumption-based model, there is no need for an annual contract, making it easy for data protection operators to get started.

At launch, Bocada Cloud supports more than 15 backup products, including Veeam B&R, Veeam for Office 365, AWS Backup, Azure Backup, Druva, Rubrik, Cohesity, Commvault, and NetBackup. (See the full list). More connectors are being added every month.

"We have seen how challenging it can be for MSPs and mid-sized companies to manage their data protection environments," explains Matt Hall, CEO of Bocada. "Bocada Cloud can provide any organization with an immediate understanding of backup health across their environment, enabling optimal data protection and efficient SLA compliance reporting.

"As market disruption inevitably happens in the data protection space due to vendor consolidation or natural ebb and flow, our customers depend on Bocada to maintain future-proof control of their dynamic data protection environments. Bocada Cloud makes this attainable for many more organizations."

In contrast to Bocada Enterprise, Bocada Cloud eschews some of its installed counterpart's enterprise-focused capabilities (compare the editions), focusing instead on making essential backup monitoring and reporting automation easy for any organization. Bocada will continue to invest in both products to maintain category leadership in the enterprise market (with Bocada Enterprise) and build market leadership in new customer segments with Bocada Cloud.

Bocada Cloud is available immediately for new signups. To learn more about Bocada Cloud, email us at [email protected] or call +1-425-898-2400.

About Bocada

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers backup reporting and monitoring solutions that give enterprises complete visibility into their backup performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world's leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.

Press Contact:

James Hsu

+1-425-898-2400

https://www.bocada.com

SOURCE Bocada