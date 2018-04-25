Bocalista unveils Botsy, an innovative new chatbot powered by artificial intelligence that provides you with the news and entertainment you want, when you want it.

Chatbots are the latest evolution in AI capable of maintaining a conversation with anyone. Chatbots are one of the fastest growing technologies, being used by some of the largest media companies such as CNN or Techcrunch. "The popularity of chatbots is driving a paradigm shift in the way readers consume content." said Emmanuel Boros, founder of Bocalista.

Botsy by Bocalista represents a revolution in the rapid emergence of chatbots in Latin America. Bocalista's Botsy offers users a unique way to engage directly with the content they want, at the exact moment they want it. "We are offering our users a more personalized way to consume news and entertainment." says Boros.

The implementation of this innovative chatbot represents the essence of Bocalista and the DNA of the company; to be at the forefront of changes and advancements in digital media. "Every decade or so, the user experience changes. Starting from desktop computers in the 1980s, to the Internet in the 1990s, to smartphones in the mid-2000s. Now we are on the verge of major paradigm shift in the user experience, artificial intelligence and chatbots. In the near future, Chatbots will be the key way users receive information and view content." Boros added.

Users interact with Botsy directly through Facebook Messenger, but rather than churning out generic predetermined responses Botsy actually interprets what users are saying and actively engages with them thanks to its creative AI. Furthermore, Botsy is capable of learning and improving with each new conversation thanks to its powerful machine-learning algorithm.

"Botsy will help our readers access the news they are interested in and actually want in a more natural, conversational way. It will also continually offer entertaining and engaging experiences thanks to the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence." added Bocalista's founder.

Interacting with Botsy is very intuitive and is as straightforward as having a conversation. To get started, you can either message Bocalista directly on Facebook or visit the following link, http://m.me/bocalista. Click 'Start' to launch the chat and from there simply begin chatting with Botsy, it will feel as natural as talking to an old friend.

Users can directly select the type of content they want to read through Botsy. The options are "Latest News", showcasing the latest content published by Bocalista, and "Hot Topics", which highlight the latest topics that are trending among users. Unlike other methods of getting content, Botsy doesn't simply display a hotlink, but will instead explain the topic in rich detail. On top of that, Botsy allows users to ask about the topics that are relevant to them will actively seek out additional content.

Botsy may recommend TV series based on the user's tastes and preferences, or can tell you what song was at #1 on the charts the year they were born. It can reveal the meaning of the users name or read them their daily horoscope, users can even participate in surveys and contests through Botsy. Botsy by Bocalista offers a truly dynamic and engaging experience for users thanks to advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful machine learning.

About Bocalista:

Bocalista was founded by Emmanuel Boros, an entrepreneur and expert in digital media, artificial intelligence, and technology with an MBA from MIT. Bocalista is one of the leading Spanish-language news and entertainment sites, with a focus on millennials across Latin America and the Spanish speaking public within the United States. Every month, Bocalista.com receives more than 2 million unique users and engages with over 500,000 followers across social media. Bocalista.com is a proud content provider for Google News.

For more information please visit www.bocalista.com

If you would like to chat with Botsy: http://m.me/bocalista

You can find out more about our group at: http://media.bocalista.com

Contact: Emmanuel Boros

emmanuel@bocalista.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680402/Botsy_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680403/Botsy_2.jpg

SOURCE BOCALISTA.COM

Related Links

http://www.bocalista.com

