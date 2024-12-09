Bocanegra named president -- Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) announced today that Maria Bocanegra, previously the chief legal and government relations officer at the Port of Cleveland, has been named president — Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas, effective Jan. 2, 2025.

"Maria has an impressive list of accomplishments in utility regulation and creating successful engagement strategies within the government, private and public sectors," said Scott Lauber, president and chief executive officer — WEC Energy Group. "I know her broad experience, along with her strong leadership, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals in Illinois."

Bocanegra will have primary responsibility for managing the daily operations, strategy and administrative activities of the two Illinois utilities, which together provide safe, reliable natural gas service to nearly 1 million customers in Chicago and 54 communities in its northern suburbs. She will report to Lauber.

Bocanegra holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Quincy University and a juris doctor from DePaul University College of Law.

Prior to her position at the Port of Cleveland, Bocanegra served as a commissioner with the Illinois Commerce Commission. There, she regulated electric, natural gas and water utilities and engaged in outreach on energy and water issues with the City of Chicago. Earlier, she was an administrative law judge for the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission and a Leadership Academy fellow for the City of Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation. She also was an attorney with the law firm of Katz Friedman.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 34,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $45 billion of assets.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group