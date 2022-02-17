Bocce's Bakery, A Fast-Growing Brand of All-Natural Pet Treats, Announces Expansion Into Cat Treats

Founded in 2010 out of a small NYC kitchen, Bocce's quickly skyrocketed in popularity and has become one of the fastest growing brands in pet treats carried in thousands of retails stores across the nation. Bocce's newest line of treats for cats comes in a variety of all-natural recipes with 100% real and simple ingredients. The heart-shaped bites are only 1 calorie per treat and contain protein as its main ingredient to ensure your cat's diet is free of by-product, meal and salt.

The soft and chewy cat collection is now available in 2 oz resealable pouches at just $4 each, with around 100 treats, in 5 delectable recipes:

Recently acquired by a new omni-channel pet consumer platform, Antelope , Bocce's Bakery continues to grow its brand with strong marketing, omni-channel distribution, scalable operational infrastructure, and revenue and cost synergies. Antelope's vision is to set higher goals and standards for pet products worldwide as consumers are becoming more conscious of the sustainability and health impact of the products they purchase not only for themselves but also for their pets.

"The Bocce's team is thrilled to continue expanding its mission of bringing all-natural and healthy treats to pets with its latest launch in the cat category," said Wendy Wen, Founder and CEO of Antelope and CEO of Bocce's Bakery. "Made with fresh ingredients you'd recognize from your own kitchen, Bocce's cat treat recipes are protein-first and are perfect for weaned kittens who are eating solid foods, and adult cats, alike."

Customers will be able to find Bocce's new cat products not only directly on their website but also stocked in independent pet stores across the United States, and retailers such as Target, PetSmart, Pet Supermarket, and Wegmans.

For more information on Bocce's Bakery please visit boccesbakery.com and follow us along at @boccesbakery .

About Bocce's Bakery:

Bocce's Bakery is an all-natural pet treats company that was founded in 2010 in a tiny NYC kitchen with a mixer, oven and a scruffy mutt named Bocce. Today, the brand is recognized as an industry leader within the pet treat space, maintaining its commitment to create a positive change in the pet aisle by reinventing the way we think about feeding our pets. Bocce's products are wheat-free, made with 100% limited, natural ingredients, and proudly baked fresh in the USA. All Bocce's treats are human-grade, because you should be able to feed your pet the food you'd want to eat too. Bocce's Bakery can be found nationally— stocked in independent pet stores across the US, retailers such as Target, Petsmart, Chewy, and even specialty stores like Shake Shack.

SOURCE Bocce's Bakery