BoConcept Brickell Launches Five Year Anniversary by Celebrating the Original Designers: Moms

"We are grateful to Miami and the Brickell community and we want to thank our customers, partners and friends for our success and continued growth," said Kore Knudtoft, area manager, BoConcept. "There is no better way to launch our fifth year celebration than by celebrating the original designer in our life: Moms!"

During the celebration the Moms also learned from BoConcept designers some tips and recommendations with a focus on color. In addition they toasted, shared anecdotes and kicked-off their Mother's Day weekend.

About BoConcept Brickell

BoConcept is the ultimate destination for modern and contemporary Scandinavian furniture. Opening its doors on October 2013, on 8th and Brickell Avenue next to what is now Brickell City Center, BoConcept Brickell was the first furniture store to serve the Brickell community. The store offers professional, skilled design advice about your home interior from our staff of highly skilled Design Consultants. We pride ourselves in making modern design furniture available to the urban-minded customer. With the start of BoConcept in Denmark in 1952 there is a long tradition of creating high-quality design furniture at affordable prices. BoConcept home furnishings are created for people who love design, energy and the hip in all aspects of life. We offer customized, coordinated and affordable design. Customized because our products can be fitted to the dreams and needs of our customers. Coordinated because every little detail has been considered. Affordable because we want to spoil our customers by giving them great value.

