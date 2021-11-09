Bodaq Official Representative Announcement of Ontario Office Reopening

The new office will be open for visits at the address – 10 Four Seasons Pl, Etobicoke, ON M9B 6H7, Office 1032. The office will be open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.



To inquire more information about Bodaq Interior Film and office, to set up a meeting or request a free sample, please send an email at [email protected] or call: 647-779-2133; 416-825-9880.



About Nelcos Distribution Inc.



Nelcos Distribution Inc. is an exclusive distributor of Bodaq Interior Film, manufactured by Hyundai L&C corporation, in North America. Nelcos began to grow their business in the North American market in 2019.



For those who are interested in joining this venture to spread the new culture in interior design, there are partnership programs available. To inquire more information about partnership, please email at [email protected]



Nelcos offers a variety of sample kits to experience the product firsthand.



Websites:

- https://nelcos.com/

- https://bodaq.com/



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Nelcos Distribution Inc.