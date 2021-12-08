Bode Miller Backs Alpine-X on a Mission to Bring Snowsports to Everyone

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine-X , a developer of indoor snowsports resorts across North America, announced today that they have teamed up with M BAR W Enterprises, LLC, a consulting and professional services group co-founded by Bode Miller, the winningest men's alpine ski racer in U.S. history and legend of the sport, and Andy Wirth, ski industry veteran. The new equity partnership aims to further Alpine-X's core message of "Snowsports for Everyone" and democratize snowsports with a focus on inclusivity.

"Alpine-X offers an opportunity to address years of limited growth in overall ski and snowboard participation in the U.S.," says John Emery, CEO of Alpine-X. "By providing convenient, affordable, and accessible indoor facilities, we can greatly increase the ability of millions of people to experience snowsports. We're incredibly excited to join forces with Bode and Andy, who share our values and bring diverse experience and industry recognition to the table."

Alpine-X looks to grow the snowsports community by bringing skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-related activities closer to home with year-round access. The company aims to expand the community of snowsports participants and supporters through initiatives such as its "Snow Play for All" program that includes a minimum of 1,000 no-cost visits every year to each of its locations; its Alpine-X Club , a free membership program geared towards building a participating community of snowsports enthusiasts; and its stock offering to the general public that allows investors to own a piece of Alpine-X for less than the cost of a day of skiing or snowboarding at most outdoor resorts.

Miller joins Alpine-X as Chief Innovation Officer. He is the most decorated male American alpine ski racer of all time, known for 33 World Cup individual victories, two overall World Cup titles, four World Ski world championships, and six Olympic medals. Since his retirement in 2017 from ski racing, Miller has carried his go-for-broke, risk-taking attitude into the startup scene, partnering with emerging brands like SKEO, Crosson, Revo, Flowcode, and more to bring transformative products to market.

"Alpine-X is advancing a creative, visionary, and inclusive approach to indoor snowsports, and I'm proud to have the opportunity to work with this world-class team," says Miller. "Alpine-X will be a leader in welcoming many new people into the sport that has meant so much to me and millions of others. I'm excited to join with their management team to execute Alpine-X's vision for indoor snowsports resorts for the entire community."

Wirth joins Alpine-X as a Strategic Advisor, bringing unparalleled executive level experience to the Alpine-X team through his more than 30 years working within the ski resort and private equity sectors. "Andy's global experience in the resort industry and private equity space will complement every aspect of what we are seeking to achieve with Alpine-X," said John Emery. Wirth recently served as CEO of Neom Mountain Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and prior to that, worked with KSL Capital Partners as CEO of Squaw Valley Ski Holdings, the parent/holding company of Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Resorts.

"When Bode and I founded M BAR W, it was with the intent to take what both of us had gleaned from different paths of success in the alpine resort space and bring our shared experiences and passion to organizations exactly like Alpine-X," says Wirth. "At the very core of the Alpine-X plans—even at the current incipient stage—you'll find a fundamental and genuine focus on sustainability and inclusivity. The Alpine-X team has an unrelenting emphasis on benevolent initiatives and their community, something that Bode and I find motivating and quite compelling."

The company is currently developing its flagship resort, "Alpine-X at Fairfax Peak" in Fairfax County, VA, projected to open in early 2025. When completed, it will offer a wide range of guest experiences, both within the snow dome and throughout other areas of the resort, for the entire community.

