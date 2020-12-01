Bode Miller Teams Up with Snowcookie Sports to Introduce 'SKEO,' the World's Most Accessible Digital Ski Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bode Miller, two-time overall World Cup champion and six-time Olympic medalist, today announced the upcoming launch of his new tech venture, SKEO—the world's most accessible digital ski platform powered by physician-led Swiss startup, Snowcookie Sports—that invites every user to analyze and improve their skills, exchange stats, embrace safety, and enjoy their time on the slopes.

Snowcookie Sports

Bode recognized the market gap in digital ski instruction especially for adults, as meditation, yoga, cycling and the like have gained massive momentum online. With SKEO, Bode's mission is to empower every dedicated skier across the globe to objectively measure their performance using the new free app, which can be upgraded for more detailed and immersive assessments using three wearable sensors--one worn on the chest and one on each ski.

The concept was pioneered by Martin Kawalski—CEO of Snowcookie Sports and European physician with a PhD in neuroscience. Intrigued by the idea of a smart connected ski, and recurring winter ski injuries seen during his orthopaedics rotations, Kawalski shifted his focus to hone in on education and preventability measures. Using a proprietary algorithm to fine tune body position, edge control and improve safety like never before, SKEO will enable skiers of all levels to go farther and faster while mitigating risk.

SKEO App Features To Include:

Universal Alpine Ranking (UAR) : Scoring ranking system developed by Bode Miller that offers a baseline metric to gauge individual skier performance based on a user survey, and data collected from the individual's actual skiing;

: Scoring ranking system developed by that offers a baseline metric to gauge individual skier performance based on a user survey, and data collected from the individual's actual skiing; Run Stats: Tracks speed, turns, pace, vertical, mileage, and G-force for every individual run;

Tracks speed, turns, pace, vertical, mileage, and G-force for every individual run; Community Engagement : Option to follow activity from fellow ski friends within the app based on location and personal privacy preferences. See how you stack up against friends and other community members with side by side comparison;

: Option to follow activity from fellow ski friends within the app based on location and personal privacy preferences. See how you stack up against friends and other community members with side by side comparison; Expert Coaching Tips : Provides instant access to passive coaching based on current data performance metrics and helps users complete challenges;

: Provides instant access to passive coaching based on current data performance metrics and helps users complete challenges; Quest Challenges : For skiers looking to level up, the app offers mini challenges to hone in on the individual's strongest targeted skills and areas of needed improvement;

: For skiers looking to level up, the app offers mini challenges to hone in on the individual's strongest targeted skills and areas of needed improvement; 3D Avatar: For skiers who are leveraging the app for more intensive training and analysis, a personalized 3D avatar offers visual depictions of technique based on the movement data collected;

For skiers who are leveraging the app for more intensive training and analysis, a personalized 3D avatar offers visual depictions of technique based on the movement data collected; Body Positioning: For skiers using sensor hardware, records ski tracks on a mountain simulator to provide feedback on edge angle and body positioning, both in data form as well as 3D avatar video images that allow users to correct and improve speed and body control.

"Our ultimate goal is to deliver cutting edge technology that not only educates skiers on their technique, but also inspires them to level up if they're eager to improve," remarked Bode Miller, Partner, Snowcookie Sports. "Many skiers hit the slopes for fun but don't fully understand what they're doing or why, especially when it comes to body position and safety...SKEO aims to change that by democratizing ski assessment and instruction for all."

SKEO is the most accessible solution that offers every obsessed skier a data-driven approach to performance and safety that has long avoided the market. Sensors are available for preorder now. The free app will be available for download in the coming weeks with a premium version pending in early 2021. Join our email list and be first in line to get SKEO: www.getskeo.com .

ABOUT SKEO

Gold Medalist Bode Miller joined forces with Dr. Martin Kawalski—CEO of Snowcookie Sports and European physician with a PhD in neuroscience—to put technology and analytics to work for your ski season. Enter SKEO: The world's most accessible digital ski platform that measures, coaches, and ranks your skiing to level up. With a free app plus an optional upgrade with wearable sensors, SKEO uses a proprietary algorithm to fine tune body position, edge control and improve safety like never before, enabling skiers of all levels to go farther and faster while mitigating injury risks. To learn more visit www.getskeo.com .

