Bōde Offers Consumers a Simpler Way to Find Real Estate 'Comps'

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting highly sought-after comparables just got easier thanks to Bōde Canada's new patent-pending matching algorithm available at www.bodecanada.com. Free to anyone, and with no strings attached, home buyers and sellers can use the tool to help them accurately determine their list or asking price, or simply feed their curiosity about home values in their community.

Assessing comparable properties is critical research when buying or selling a home. Finding out what similar properties recently sold for helps determine the fair market value. Up until now, this information was only available through realtors.

"For home buyers and sellers, it's a goldmine," says Alan Kelly, Bōde's Chief Revenue Officer. "With just a few clicks, you can get the information you need to land on a competitive price. And, when the price accurately reflects what's happening in the market, you're more likely to buy or sell faster than the next person," adds Kelly, who designed the patent-pending algorithm.

Enter, click and comp - it really is that simple. The My Abōde Comparables tool gives users up to 100 live and sold listings comparables, instead of other sites that only provide four similar properties. And, it delivers a percentage score, which ranks the highest-matched properties in order. This makes it easy to determine the most similar properties.

Unique features it takes into consideration are location, property type, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage and the year the home was built.

Bōde, Alberta's first online real estate marketplace, launched last September. The company is on a mission to free up real estate data and empower consumers in the process. Comparables are the latest feature within My Abōde. Earlier this spring, Bōde started providing market data by community and the ability to look up 10 years' worth of sold data on any individual property.

"Most homeowners like to do their own research. They spend a lot of time online looking at homes. We've lifted the veil of secrecy that used to stand between homeowners and sold prices. No more phone calls or emails back and forth with a realtor. No more wondering if you're really getting all the data. The information is there for the taking at your convenience on any device," says Kelly.

In just under a year, Bōde has become one of the top 10% of real estate brokerages in Alberta, with over $78 million worth of property currently listed in its marketplace.

