BODEGA Crafts Content To Raise Awareness For Trickle Up

Continuing a multi-year collaboration that has filmed stories in India, Africa, and Guatemala, Director/Creative Director Mark Littman led the BODEGA team to indigenous Mayan villages in the Yucatan Peninsula to record authentic stories in the voices of the Trickle Up's participants and local partners.

BODEGA created four original films, which launched at Trickle Up's Annual Gala on Monday, April 16, 2018 in NYC, giving attendees an inspiring look at the organization's impact, while being clear that there is much more work to do. The event was a success, raising close to $900,000 for Trickle Up.

In "Breaking Barriers" BODEGA Animation Director Hayley Morris uses handcrafted stop-motion animation to illustrate Trickle Up on a conceptual level. Says Morris, "I featured vibrant fabrics and textiles as a storytelling device to communicate from the perspective of a participant, navigating through her world."

Creative Director Mark Littman adds, "this is a unique film, and a perfect technique to tell the Trickle Up story. From the viewpoint to the materials, it conveys big ideas in a way that a Trickle Up participant herself might."

"Wilma" features Wilma Santiago, who learns the craft of beekeeping, leading to the creation of her own honey-production business. Not only is Wilma's a story of empowerment and financial independence-- at the end of the piece, you might expect to find her honey at your local gourmet store.

Sister companies BODEGA, Northern Lights, SuperExploder and Mr Wonderful worked together from their shared studios in Chelsea, NYC to craft these stories from concept through production and post, creating authentic films that reinforce Trickle Up's mission.

Since 1979, Trickle Up has helped 335,000 women gain the skills and confidence to achieve greater economic self-sufficiency. When women succeed, so can their children and families. Since on average, five people benefit for each woman reached, they've helped over 1.5 million people total. In the next five years, Trickle Up is committed to helping the next million graduate out of extreme poverty.

Credits: "Breaking Barriers"

Client: Trickle Up

Agency/Production Company: BODEGA

Creative Director: Mark Littman

Director: Hayley Morris

Producer: Min Park

EP/Animation: Bill Hewes

Additional Animation: Jessy Abid, Jade Stickle

Audio: SuperExploder

Sound Designer/Mixer: Ted Marcus

Sr. Producer: Meredith Nazzaro

Credits: "Wilma"

Client: Trickle Up

Agency/Production Company: BODEGA

Director: Mark Littman

Producer: Min Park

Editorial: Northern Lights

Editor: Chris Carson

Flame Artist/Colorist: Chris Hengeveld

Executive Producer: Robin Hall

Producer: Terry-Anne Alexander

Assistant Editor: Jessy Abid, Jay Chandran

Audio: SuperExploder

Sound Designer/Mixer: Brady Hearn

Sr. Producer: Meredith Nazzaro

About BODEGA

BODEGA is a content creation studio based in New York and San Francisco.

We create commercials, brand content, show opens, promos, films and digital media for any platform.

Our integrated approach encourages collaboration at every step, from creative development through production, animation, post-production and final delivery.

Together with our in-house partners Northern Lights (editorial), SuperExploder (sound) and Mr Wonderful (branding/design), we offer the resources of established, award-winning companies under one roof.

