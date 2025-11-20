BODEGAS LAN UNVEILS BOLD REBRAND TO REFLECT A CONTEMPORARY VISION

Rioja winery refreshes its identity to build emotional connections with consumers and embrace a new era of innovation and accessibility.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodegas LAN, a historic Rioja winery and part of the Sogrape group, has officially unveiled a bold new brand identity aimed at creating a stronger, more contemporary presence in the global wine market. The refreshed brand platform reflects a dynamic shift in strategy designed to forge deeper emotional connections with consumers and reaffirm LAN's commitment to quality, innovation, and accessibility.

As part of this transformation, LAN has launched a redesigned website (www.bodegaslan.com) and a refreshed visual identity across all touchpoints. This initiative aligns with LAN's renewed purpose: to inspire people to say yes to living and enjoying what truly matters to them.

"After more than 50 years of crafting exceptional wines, it was time to evolve, not just our image, but our relationship with the consumer," said Julio Martins, General Director of Bodegas LAN. "The world and the wine industry are moving fast, and at LAN, we're moving with them. We are building a bold, contemporary brand that reflects the spirit of today's wine lovers."

This rebranding is the culmination of The LAN Project, a strategic initiative launched in 2023 to better understand consumer motivations and modernize the brand experience. With updated packaging, clearer messaging, and a renewed focus on emotional storytelling, LAN aims to meet the needs of today's evolving wine market while staying true to its Rioja roots.

"We knew we had to respond to the challenges facing the sector—and we have," said Alberto Saldón, Director de Marketing at Bodegas LAN. "This is a conscious transformation that reflects who we are today: bold, uncomplicated, and inspiring. Our wines help people say yes to their convictions, and our brand now reflects that same authenticity and optimism."

Through this rebranding, Bodegas LAN is positioning itself to engage a new generation of wine enthusiasts while reinforcing its longstanding reputation for quality and innovation. The revitalized brand identity marks a new era for the winery, one that's driven by purpose, emotion, and a deep respect for its legacy.

About Bodegas LAN

Founded in 1974 and named after the initials of the three provinces of the Rioja D.O.Ca (Logroño, Álava, and Navarra), Bodegas LAN has spent over five decades crafting expressive, terroir-driven wines that reflect the unique character of Rioja. As part of the Sogrape group, LAN combines tradition and innovation to produce wines that are enjoyed in over 50 countries worldwide.

