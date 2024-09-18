Boden Agency Unveils Groundbreaking Latina Study, Launches New Offering, The Latina Accelerator™, to Help Brands Capitalize on this Powerhouse Demographic

"The State of Latinas in the U.S.: An Essential Study for Brands 2024" uncovers Latinas' real experiences, beliefs, and challenges, revealing a massive untapped opportunity for brands to fast-track growth with this powerful audience

A preview of the findings was released at L'ATTITUDE, the nation's premier business event showcasing how the Latino cohort is forging the New Mainstream Economy

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BODEN Agency, the award-winning, Latina-owned communications agency, unveils findings from its new study, "The State of Latinas in the U.S.: An Essential Study for Brands 2024." The study uncovers how Latinas feel about long-standing societal misconceptions, and aims to radically shift the narrative around how they are portrayed in society, culture, and media. Led by Latina marketers and in partnership with C+R Research, the study has paved the way for BODEN's newest offering, The Latina Accelerator™, a game-changing product that helps brands break through with one of the most influential yet overlooked cohorts in the U.S.

With over 30 million Latinas in the U.S.1, this cohort not only represents one of the largest, youngest, and fastest-growing demographics but their influence spans business, politics, and culture, driving a significant portion of the $3.78 trillion2 purchasing power of U.S. Latinos, new data released by the 2024 Official LDC U.S. Latino GDP Report at L'ATTITUDE. Latinas are the fastest-growing segment of entrepreneurs, outpacing revenue growth of other cohorts3. Despite these impressive contributions, Latinas remain vastly underrepresented in media, boardrooms, and brand marketing strategies, leaving an untapped potential for brands to step up and engage with this dynamic audience.

The Latina Accelerator™ helps brands identify the white space within their industry and provides them with a roadmap to seize their opportunity with the influential Latina cohort. Through a collaborative strategic and creative process led by BODEN Agency, the output offers brands a customized blueprint and recommended actions to take to authentically connect with Latinas—unlocking untapped growth potential and positioning them for success in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"Latinas are reshaping America's social and economic landscape. Not only do they make significant contributions from a socio-economic standpoint, they are also single-handedly changing the cultural landscape across music, sports and entertainment," said Natalie Boden, Founder and CEO of BODEN Agency. "Although these inherent superpowers should be acknowledged and celebrated, Latinas are often overlooked in business and misrepresented in culture, despite the enormous potential they represent for brands. It's time that companies who want to future-proof their brands take note of their power and potential."

In partnership with C+R Research, BODEN conducted a comprehensive study, combining quantitative and qualitative research through a national survey of 500+ Latinas from diverse backgrounds, in-depth interviews with Latinas, over 35 video messages from Latinas to brands, and insights from Latina leaders. The study sheds light on their untold stories and dives deep into their lived experiences, exploring identity, language, beauty standards, and gender roles. The research included interviews across the segment — from athletes and scientists to corporate leaders and entrepreneurs — revealing how Latinas navigate identity, challenge stereotypes, and what they expect from brands. Key findings include:

Pride vs. Pressure : While 9 in 10 Latinas take pride in their identity, 36% of Latinas admitted to hiding parts of themselves to feel accepted.

: While 9 in 10 Latinas take pride in their identity, 36% of Latinas admitted to hiding parts of themselves to feel accepted. Crushed by Expectations : 74% of Latinas say society has certain expectations of them based on their Latina identity. 1 in 3 Latinas have felt restricted from pursuing their dreams based on these expectations.

: 74% of Latinas say society has certain expectations of them based on their Latina identity. 1 in 3 Latinas have felt restricted from pursuing their dreams based on these expectations. Brands Must Step Up : 81% of respondents said brands have a responsibility to improve representation for Latinas. Gen Z Latinas specifically, hold brands to an even higher standard when it comes to advancing representation.

: 81% of respondents said brands have a responsibility to improve representation for Latinas. Gen Z Latinas specifically, hold brands to an even higher standard when it comes to advancing representation. Breaking Stereotypes : 43% want brands to showcase Latinas beyond stereotypical "fiery" or "spicy" personas, while 40% crave more diversity in how Latinas are portrayed — showcasing a range of countries of origin, skin tones, and hair types.

: 43% want brands to showcase Latinas beyond stereotypical "fiery" or "spicy" personas, while 40% crave more diversity in how Latinas are portrayed — showcasing a range of countries of origin, skin tones, and hair types. Rewarding Authenticity: 54% say it is important for them to purchase brands that champion their causes and communities.

"We are proud that BODEN has chosen The Latinas with L'ATTITUDE Brunch to launch this groundbreaking study because it is at L'ATTITUDE every year, surrounded by trailblazing Latina entrepreneurs and leaders, that we witness the true power of Latinas driving the New Mainstream Economy. The insights unveiled in this study will provide brands with much-needed guidance, unlocking growth opportunities, while celebrating the contributions that Latinas continue to make in shaping our future," said Andrea Trujillo, Chief Marketing Officer, L'ATTITUDE.

To learn more about "The State of Latinas in the U.S.: An Essential Study for Brands 2024," and discover how The Latina Accelerator™ can help your brand break through with the critical Latina cohort, visit www.bodenagency.com/latinaaccelerator .

