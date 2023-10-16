Bodensteiner to Provide Expert Witness Testimony to Senate Committee

News provided by

Saint Joseph's University

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

On Oct. 17, Saint Joseph's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Jill Bodensteiner, JD, MBA, will serve as an expert witness at the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing on Name, Image and Likeness and the Future of College Sports.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary announced Jill Bodensteiner, JD, MBA, vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph's University, will serve as an expert witness at the Committee's hearing on Name, Image and Likeness and the Future of College Sports on Oct. 17.

Continue Reading
Jill Bodensteiner, JD, MBA, vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s University, sitting inside Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena.
Jill Bodensteiner, JD, MBA, vice president and director of athletics at Saint Joseph’s University, sitting inside Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena.

Bodensteiner, a former labor and employment lawyer and long-time collegiate athletics administrator, is uniquely positioned to offer testimony on the complex and multifaceted nature of name, image and likeness; student-athlete employee status; and gender equity among student-athletes. The NCAA has tapped Bodensteiner to serve on numerous committees and working groups related to name, image and likeness. She will represent Saint Joseph's, and like institutions, offering an opinion beyond that of the Power 5 conferences that have dominated the conversation to date. 

Bodensteiner's testimony, along with other witnesses, will be streamed live on the Judiciary Committee's website.

SOURCE Saint Joseph's University

Also from this source

Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, Inaugurated as 29th President of Saint Joseph's University

Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, Inaugurated as 29th President of Saint Joseph's University

Dr. McConnell recognizes the rich history of Saint Joseph's while looking forward to the University's future growth and development. PHILADELPHIA,...
COLLEGE ATHLETICS' HARDEST-WORKING MASCOT - SAINT JOSEPH'S HAWK - IS GETTING A NEW LOOK

COLLEGE ATHLETICS' HARDEST-WORKING MASCOT - SAINT JOSEPH'S HAWK - IS GETTING A NEW LOOK

Saint Joseph's University will officially reveal an updated version of one of the most recognizable mascots in all of college athletics — The Hawk —...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.