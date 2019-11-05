BodesWell Joins FinMason's FinSpring Accelerator Program

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, an investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that BodesWell.io, a software company that combines personal financial data, economic models of the future, and an incredibly simple interface to take away the overwhelming aspects of financial planning, has signed up for the FinSpring accelerator program. As a FinSpring partner, BodesWell.io will receive six months of free access to FinMason's institutional-grade investment analytics API so they can rapidly prototype, iterate on functionality, A/B test, and ultimately get to market faster and with a better product.

"To help our users align their finances with the life they want to lead, we need great partnerships," said Matthew Bellows, CEO of BodesWell.io. "With FinMason's FinSpring program, we are able to leapfrog much of the costly and time-consuming data-gathering and calculation phases to focus our efforts on building the functionality and experience that will be key to our offering."

"BodesWell's intuitive approach to creating a financial roadmap will empower all investors, regardless of experience, to better understand their progress toward their financial goals," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "We're excited to help accelerate the development of the BodesWell platform and to see how their team can leverage our analytics to further enhance this promising tool."

BodesWell.io will leverage FinMason's historical and forward-looking analytics to help project users' financial outlooks and progress toward financial goals in an easily understandable and meaningful way. This news follows FinMason's recent announcement of reaching their "10 million client portfolios analyzed" milestone.

About FinMason

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API.

﻿About BodesWell.io

BodesWell.io helps people align their finances with the life they want to live. By combining personal financial data, economic models of the future, and an incredibly simple interface, we take away the overwhelming aspects of financial planning so you can build the life you want. BodesWell.io is a remote company founded in 2019 by Matthew Bellows and Bernie Bernstein. Please visit us at BodesWell.io.

About FinSpring

The FinSpring accelerator is a six-month program available to startups that meet four criteria:

Share a mission of educating investors or advisors to make more informed investment and retirement planning decisions Operational less than two years Under $500,000 in revenue Have raised no more than $1 million in funding

Qualified startups receive free access to FinMason's FinRiver – an institutional-grade investment analytics API with 700+ calculations on every publicly-traded security globally.

