Bodhala Appoints Jess Hunt and Jeffrey Leventhal to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodhala , the machine learning-powered legal spend management platform, today announced the appointments of Jess Hunt and Jeffrey Leventhal to its board of directors. Ms. Hunt most recently served as the President and COO of Andela , a software engineering-as-a-service business. Mr. Leventhal is the Managing Partner of S12F venture capital fund and a Partner at Boldstart.vc .

"Both Jess and Jeff bring entrepreneurial, operational, and SaaS-specific expertise that will help take Bodhala to the next level," said Raj Goyle, CEO and Co-Founder of Bodhala . "Their leadership and counsel will help Bodhala assert a product-led growth strategy as the legal business intelligence and analytics platform of choice for corporate legal departments. They are both proven operators and truly fit the Bodhala mold - whip smart, fun, and all about the win."

Jess Hunt is an experienced executive of high growth companies. She oversaw Andela's worldwide operations including the revenue organization, operations, product & engineering, product marketing, and people. Prior to joining Andela, Ms. Hunt served as Executive Vice President at Axiom, where she was responsible for Axiom's North America business and global marketing for the alternative legal service provider.

"Jess has built world-class sales and operating organizations from the ground up and is an expert at building high performance teams that scale businesses to new heights," added Goyle. "Her background in leading go-to-market strategies for platform businesses, including those within the legal industry like Axiom, will help lead our growth."

Jeffrey Leventhal is an experienced entrepreneur and investor, having invested in more than 60 software and marketplace businesses. As five-time founder, he has driven growth, product strategy, team development, financing, and acquisitions. Mr. Leventhal's primary focus is enterprise SaaS and marketplaces. Jeff is the founder of investment platform S12F. Previously he was a partner at Boldstart.vc and the founder of WorkRails, WorkMarket, Onforce and Remote Lojix.

"Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge as a startup operator of enterprise SaaS businesses to Bodhala's board," added Goyle. "His product-focused mindset and familiarity with automation, AI, and machine learning will prove invaluable as we continue to shape our product strategy and reach new markets."

Bodhala closed its first institutional round in March with a $10M growth investment led by Edison Partners. The company was recently selected as the winner of the "Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year" award in the 2020 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Bodhala was also recognized by Tracxn as an "Emerging Startup of Legal Tech" and recognized as a "Minicorn"—a high growth, early-stage startup taking business to the next level by scaling up for accelerated growth.

Bodhala is a machine learning-powered legal spend management platform founded to provide in-house counsel and their legal operations teams with spend optimization solutions and real-time market intelligence. Bodhala's platform applies data science, machine-learning, and AI to help companies find the right lawyer, at the right firm, for the right price. The company, headquartered in New York and founded by attorneys, serves clients across the Fortune 500 and critical services economy industries. Bodhala was named by the Financial Times as One to Watch in Legal Technology. For more information, visit bodhala.com .

