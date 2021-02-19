Bodies by Cal Coach Embarking On a 40-Day Water Only Fast and Asking Supporters to Contribute to His Favorite Organization: Make A Wish Foundation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-two years old Coach Cal Gribble is no stranger to challenges. On May 2, 1987 Coach Cal Gribble, a Karate and Kickboxing Champion at the time took on 4 different opponents 5 rounds each for a total of 20 Rounds. The event happened in Charleston, SC. He did 19 straight rounds with one of the opponents stopping after 4 rounds. All the proceeds benefited Make A Wish Foundation.

Coach Cal Gribble is now embarking on a new challenge. On February 11,2021 he began a 40- day water only fast. His reasons are spiritual, fitness and health. He is not a stranger to fasting. He has over 20 years experience when it comes to fasting. He normally does 3, 5 and 10 days water only fasting so doing 40 days presents quite a challenge. With medical assistance he feels very confident in the fact that he will be successful in completing the fast. He adheres to a strict diet as a Vegan of over 35 years.

"I love what Make A Wish Foundation does for children. I am asking supporters to donate to the Foundation. Do not send me a dime! Donate directly to Make A Wish Foundation and go to my YouTube channel: Coach Cal Gribble and comment to me how much you contributed."

Coach Cal's journey will be document on his YouTube channel: Coach Cal Gribble. Follow his '40 Days Water Only Fast Daily Diary.' He will do a daily post updating the public on his progress, his state of mind and his physical well-being. Under comments he will answer any questions directed to him. Feel free to join him. You chose your amount of days.

Coach Cal is currently a USA Boxing and Karate Coach at the Ryu Ko Training Center in Las Vegas, NV. He coaches children and adults and has over 50 years experience in boxing and karate. He also Fitness Life Coach and public speaker. He can easily be contacted through his website: www.BodiesbyCal.com.

Contact:

Coach Cal Gribble

Ryu Ko Training Center

5875 S. Rainbow Blvd. #106

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-780-5475

702-502-8025

[email protected]

https://bodiesbycal.com

https://ryukotrainingcenter.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtBdp40AsmQ&t=6s

