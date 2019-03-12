BODIES HUMAN: Anatomy in Motion is the world class exhibition that takes an Inside Look at the Human Body

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An eye-opening and educational exhibition comprised of actual human bodies and organs will make its return to Myrtle Beach. Known as the most sensational exhibition of our time, BODIES HUMAN: Anatomy in Motion will be on display at Broadway at the Beach this coming summer April 12 to September 29, with the option of extending the exhibition based on demand.

BODIES HUMAN: Anatomy in Motion exposes the inner workings of human anatomy by presenting actual human specimens, anatomical displays, reproductions of historic anatomical artwork and much more. By presenting an artful, compelling and dignified environment, guests will connect with the human artifacts on a personal level that will help them to better understand their own bodies. The exhibit includes over 100 specimens including organs and full bodies. Advanced tickets are on sale now at bodiesmyrtle.com.

The exhibit literally, as well as figuratively, goes "under the skin," exposing the intricacy of the human body and allowing the general public a look at what only doctors and scientists normally are allowed to see first hand. The exhibit will showcase specimens preserved through a polymer impregnation process that replaces fluids with polymers that prevent decay and decomposition.

Appropriate for all ages, three supplemental guides are available online for families, sixth through eighth graders and high school students.

BODIES HUMAN: Anatomy in Motion is produced by Lynx Exhibitions and promoted locally by The Event Agency, Inc. Tickets to BODIES HUMAN: Anatomy in Motion start at $15.50. Discounted tickets are available for seniors (ages 65 and up), $12.50; Military personnel and family, $12.50; students, $12.50; and children ages 5 to 14, $10.50. Children age four and under are free. An adult must accompany all children under the age of 12. In addition, BODIES HUMAN offers special pricing for groups and schools. For more information, please visit bodiesmyrtle.com.

