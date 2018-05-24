Bodil Sonesson has Been Appointed President and CEO for AB Fagerhult

HABO, Sweden, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors in AB Fagerhult has appointed Bodil Sonesson new President and CEO for AB Fagerhult.
Bodil Sonesson, born 1968, is today VP Global Sales at Axis Communications. Bodil has been employed in the Axis Group since 1996 and held a number of leading positions. In addition to her current role, Bodil is also a member of the Board of Directors in Tomra Systems ASA.
Bodil Sonesson will start her new role as President and CEO latest on 24 November, 2018.
The information contained in this press release is such that AB Fagerhult (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 24th, 2018 at 13.10 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Jan Svensson
Chairman of the Board
mobile: 46-70-577-16-40
Bodil Sonesson
mobile: +33-6-08-34-52-61
Johan Hjertonsson
President and CEO
mobile: 46-70-229-77-93
