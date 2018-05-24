Bodil Sonesson will start her new role as President and CEO latest on 24 November, 2018.

The information contained in this press release is such that AB Fagerhult (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 24th, 2018 at 13.10 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Svensson

Chairman of the Board

mobile: 46-70-577-16-40

Bodil Sonesson

mobile: +33-6-08-34-52-61

Johan Hjertonsson

President and CEO

mobile: 46-70-229-77-93

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/fagerhult/r/bodil-sonesson-has-been-appointed-president-and-ceo-for-ab-fagerhult-,c2530253

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1781/2530253/847534.pdf Fagerhult, Bodil Sonesson has been appointed President and CEO for AB Fagerhult.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bodil-sonesson-has-been-appointed-president-and-ceo-for-ab-fagerhult-300654273.html

SOURCE Fagerhult