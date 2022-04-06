BodiMetrics' Prevention circul+ Becomes First Smart Ring in Space

Blue Origin passenger Jim Kitchen chose the circul+ to gather health data on his historic commercial space flight aboard New Shepard NS-20. The data from the ring will be presented to Mr. Kitchen's students at the University of North Carolina.

LOS ANGELES , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BodiMetrics announced today that the Prevention circul+ wellness ring flew aboard the most recent Blue Origin flight on the finger of passenger Jim Kitchen, an entrepreneur and professor at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Kitchen chose to collaborate with BodiMetrics as the Prevention circul+ is the only smart device on the market that can accurately measure heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and finger temperature.

Video and picture of Jim Kitchen wearing the Prevention circul+ during his flight

Blue Origin Passenger Jim Kitchen wears the Prevention circul+ Prevention circul+ ring and app

"Lifting off with one of the first commercial space flights ever is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Blue Origin passenger and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen. "I wanted the best tool I could find to monitor my health metrics in real-time. Exhaustive search led me to the Prevention circul+ by Bodimetrics. Because of its continuous measurement, this was really the only device that would allow students at UNC's Astronomy Department to monitor my heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and finger temperature as I traveled into space."

"When Jim called me about his space flight, I knew this was a perfect opportunity to showcase the uniqueness of our ring," said BodiMetrics cofounder Niel Friedman. "He wanted an efficient and accurate way to measure his body's stress response as he experienced space flight for the first time. We couldn't be happier taking the ride with Jim and Blue Origin on this historic mission."

About BodiMetrics: BodiMetrics is dedicated to empowering consumers with products, services, and solutions that will allow them to take charge of their healthcare, lower overall costs, and improve their well-being. All BodiMetrics products are tested by independent third-party labs to clinical standards as well, where indicated, approved by the FDA. For more information, visit www.BodiMetrics.com .

CONTACT: Ben Cooke

[email protected]

310-720-1214

SOURCE BodiMetrics