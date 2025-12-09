Bodine & Co. Accelerates Partner Revenue with New PX Practice

Bodine & Co. Launches Partner Experience Practice Through Strategic Integration with Xcelerator Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodine & Co., the experience strategy consultancy founded by customer experience pioneer and Outside In co-author Kerry Bodine, today announced the launch of its Partner Experience (PX) Practice, created through a strategic integration with Xcelerator Network, the partner go-to-market strategy firm led by ecosystem expert Jeff Ballard, formerly of IBM. Jeff Ballard will assume the role of Head of Partner Experience at Bodine & Co.

Experience-Led Growth for the Age of AI

The new Partner Experience practice reflects a broader evolution at Bodine & Co.: from a customer experience consultancy to an experience-led growth firm for the Age of AI, equipping leaders with the strategies, training, and tools to build experiences that amplify human capability and drive durable revenue growth.

By combining Bodine & Co.'s expertise in CX and human-centered AI with Xcelerator Network's partner GTM strengths, the firm helps ecosystem leaders meet rising revenue demands.

"With our customer first, partner next™ approach, we help organizations build value across the entire ecosystem," said Kerry Bodine, Founder & CEO of Bodine & Co.

Why Partner Experience — and Why Now

Budget pressures and aggressive growth goals are straining ecosystem collaboration. Meanwhile, AI raises expectations for speed and scale without addressing the human and operational realities required to deliver.

What the Partner Experience Practice Delivers

"Partner Experience connects strategy, design, and go-to-market into a single, coherent system that drives market growth," Jeff Ballard, Founder & CEO of Xcelerator Network.

The Bodine & Co. PX team has delivered strong client results:

Reduced partner ramp to revenue from 180+ to <90 days

Activated a partner GTM strategy, delivering 50% faster growth

Increased pipeline 5x

About Bodine & Co.

Founded by Kerry Bodine, Bodine & Co. is an experience-led growth firm helping organizations navigate change in the Age of AI. The firm works at the intersection of customer-employee-partner experience and human-centered AI systems — helping leaders design strategies and operating models that drive both business impact and human value.

About Xcelerator Network

Xcelerator Network helps emerging and high-growth technology companies design and activate partner programs and go-to-market strategies that scale. Through hands-on programs, frameworks, and advisory support, Xcelerator Network aligns product, marketing, sales, and partners around clear value creation and activation.

