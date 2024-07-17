Bodour Al Qasimi Launches 'Read You're in Sharjah' Campaign

SHARJAH, UAE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), has launched the 'Read You're in Sharjah' campaign, implemented by Menassah Distribution Company. The initiative aims to foster a culture of reading across society and solidify Sharjah's reputation as the cultural capital of the Arab world.

Inspired by Sharjah's renowned slogan, "Smile You Are In Sharjah," the campaign celebrates the emirate's profound reverence for books and knowledge. Sharjah, acclaimed as the "World Book Capital" in 2019 for its steadfast support of culture, reading, and literature, epitomises a beacon for intellectual pursuits.

Sheikha Bodour underlined the campaign's mission to embed reading as a daily practice, particularly among youth and adolescents. She emphasised the collective responsibility of cultural institutions in Sharjah to inspire and engage the younger generation through tailored initiatives that resonate with their interests, nurturing their thirst for knowledge and awareness.

Aligned with Sharjah's cultural aspirations and its global outreach through literature, the campaign reflects a commitment to cultivating cultural creativity within the Arabic language, Sheikha Bodour confirmed.

Rashid Al-Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, stated that the launch of the campaign, under the generous patronage of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, reflects Menassah's commitment to instilling a love of reading in future generations and promoting Emirati publishers' publications. As part of its efforts to realise Sharjah's cultural vision, a key priority is nurturing a reading society that contributes to the emirate's cultural enrichment. Al-Kous praised Sheikha Bodour for her pivotal role in instilling a culture of reading within the local community and her tireless efforts to make books accessible to all.

He added: "Through this campaign, we aim to offer high-quality Emirati and Arab cultural content to members of the community to support and promote this content in all its forms, and to encourage reading in the Arabic language. This is part of our mission to enhance the intellectual renaissance in the Emirate of Sharjah and enrich its cultural landscape, consolidating its status as the cultural capital of the Arab world, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah."

The campaign spotlights and celebrates Sharjah's rich cultural heritage, integrating reading spaces within the emirate's historical landmarks to perpetuate its authentic values through generations.

Menassah Distribution Company plans an extensive promotional drive targeting Sharjah's local community, with a special focus on engaging the youth through compelling narratives that enrich their lives with pleasure and knowledge. This initiative espouses a community of avid readers, reinforcing connectivity and cultural exchange among people.

