Bodvár Rosé Unveils Bodvár No 0: The Brand's First Premium Non-Alcoholic Rosé

Bodvár No 0 sets a new standard in the wine industry with its first premium non-alcoholic rosé, offering a refined and sophisticated option for those seeking an alcohol-free lifestyle.

JUPITER, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodvár Rosé , a pioneer and innovator in the rosé wine industry, is pleased to announce the launch of Bodvár No 0, the brand's first premium non-alcoholic rosé wine. This new addition to Bodvár's renowned wine collection coincides with the company's expansion into the United States by opening new headquarters in Jupiter, Florida.

Known for staying ahead of consumer trends, Bodvár Rosé is committed to innovation in the rosé market. "Our mission has always been to curate a wine collection that caters to the discerning tastes of today's rosé aficionados," said Bodvar Hafström, Founder of Bodvár Rosé. "With the introduction of Bodvár No 0, we are addressing the increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages among millennials, one-third of whom have cut back on alcohol since 2020."

Crafted with a pioneering vacuum distillation method, Bodvár No 0 captures the essence and elegance of traditional rosé. The meticulous process begins with harvesting and crushing, followed by maceration and alcohol fermentation. During vacuum distillation, the alcohol is gently removed, ensuring that the refined flavor of the wine is preserved. The result is a premium non-alcoholic rosé that retains the signature qualities of Bodvár Rosé.

"Our customers seek connection and a premium lifestyle experience that they can share with friends and loved ones, whether they prefer alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. With Bodvár No 0, we are excited to continue catering to our esteemed patrons at every stage of their lives," Hafström continued.

Bodvár No 0 will be available in premium sales channels throughout the U.S., including select restaurants, hotels, and premium off-trade outlets. Direct to consumer sales will be launched in 40 states by the third quarter of 2024. The suggested retail price is $24.99 USD.

For more information, please visit www.bodvarrose.com .

About Bodvár Rosé

Founded in 2007 in the sun-drenched vineyards of Provence, Bodvár Rosé is a distinguished producer of premium rosé wines. With a dedication to quality and elegance, our award-winning rosés are celebrated for their crisp, fresh flavors and ability to bring the essence of the French Riviera to any occasion. Each bottle is crafted to capture the joy and romance of southern France, making every sip an invitation to experience the luxury and beauty of a Bodvár moment. Join us in celebrating life's pleasures at selected restaurants, hotels, and retailers worldwide. Discover more about Bodvár Rosé and our commitment to creating memories at www.bodvarrose.com .

