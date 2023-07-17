Body + Soul, a Vegan, Cruelty-Free and Holistic Self-care Brand Has Launched Its Latest Family-Friendly Product, Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream

News provided by

Body + Soul

17 Jul, 2023, 08:37 ET

Body + Soul is offering a limited-time-only special launch price of $29 of Oki Doki Healing Cream here.

FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body + Soul, a woman-founded company guided by the belief that self-care is the foundation of wellness, has officially announced the launch of its latest plant-powered body care product,  Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream: Made For Kids, Great For Everyone. Oki Doki features a lineup of plant extracts working in synergy to blend the two elements necessary for overcoming injuries: cooling to reduce inflammation and pain and warming to increase fresh blood flow, stimulating the body's natural ability to heal.

Continue Reading
Body + Soul's Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream
Body + Soul's Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream

"I was a kid who got injured a lot while playing sports and now as a mother and basketball coach, I saw the need for something made for kids that can effectively help them when they get hurt," said Julia Shih, founder of Body + Soul. "Oki Doki is like a Swiss army knife for injuries—a gentle yet effective cream that can be massaged into whatever hurts. Unlike many over-the-counter topicals that feature active chemicals not appropriate for children or absurd amounts of menthol that only temporarily mask pain, Oki Doki uses all-natural ingredients to soothe and support our body's inherent ability to repair."

The Oki Doki formula is a non-CBD spinoff of the company's bestselling sensation Miracle Sports Cream, a plant-powered pre-workout and post-workout cream trusted by professional athletes, Olympians and weekend warriors to achieve breakthroughs in athletic performance and accelerate recovery.  Both products feature an entourage of over 11 herbs and botanicals, and Oki Doki specifically includes Arnica Montana, Camphor Oil, Clove Oil, Menthol (less than 3%), Tea Tree Oil, and Matcha Green Tea.

The healing cream is also formulated for cuts, scrapes and mosquito bites, to be used once the skin is no longer broken. Featuring increased amounts of Arnica Montana, a powerful natural anti-inflammatory, to replace CBD, Oki Doki is a great pain relief alternative not only for kids but also for active military prohibited from using CBD and those living in areas where CBD products are restricted.

The Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream retails at $35 at https://www.bodysoulbotanica.com/. For a limited time, Oki Doki is available for a special launch price of $29 until July 31. Wholesale bulk pricing is available for retailers or wellness service providers such as chiropractors, physical therapists, massage therapists and gym owners interested in offering Oki Doki to their clientele. You can purchase Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream at https://www.bodysoulbotanica.com/products/oki-doki-fast-healing-cream.

About Body + Soul
Body + Soul is a women-founded company guided by the belief that self-care is the foundation of wellness. The distinctive brand was created by Julia Shih after realizing the importance of approaching self-care as a daily maintenance practice. Julia struggled through multiple surgeries after being an athlete all of her life. She sought out more holistic ways of healing and years of research into herbs and formulation later, she founded Body + Soul, with the goal of promoting long-term healing, instead of masking pain, with products ranging from Miracle Sports Cream, Oki Doki Cream for Kids, Bath Teas, and Skincare. All of the body care products are vegan and chemical-free, formulated with the highest quality botanical extracts, therapeutic grade essential oils, and a touch of love. All products are holistically designed to have both topical and aromatherapy benefits, to rejuvenate your body and lift your spirits. Everything is made fresh in small batches at a GMP-compliant facility located in beautiful Northern California.

Media Contacts: Interdependence Public Relations Grace Connor / Daniella Colletti
[email protected]
917-861-5063

SOURCE Body + Soul

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.