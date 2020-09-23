Body and Mind Launches Pretzel Bite Edibles in California

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a debt free multi-state operator focused on limited license markets, is pleased to report the launch of Pretzel Bites into the California market and engagement of Harbor Access LLC for investor relations services.

"We are excited to expand our California branded product portfolio with the addition of our popular Pretzel Bites edibles," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "We have been selling Pretzel Bites in the Nevada market with strong customer feedback and special releases including Fourth of July and Electric Circus drops. We feel Pretzel Bites are a timely addition to the expanding California market of new and cannacurious consumers who are seeking tested, tasty alternatives to inhaled consumption. Our pretzel bites each contain 10mg of THC distillate in butter caramel squeezed between salted pretzels and dipped in milk chocolate. Pretzel bites add to our expanding California branded product portfolio, which includes BaM Stix prerolls, Body and Mind preroll packs, distillate and live-resin cartridges, G-Pen cartridges and concentrates including live resin, shatter and wax."

View pretzel bites at https://youtu.be/UoSM_ROiOWg

Ohio Dispensary and Production Facility

The Company is in the process of rebranding the Ohio dispensary to a Body and Mind branded operation. The Company continues to advance development of the Ohio production facility with the intent of expanding the Body and Mind product portfolio to Ohio when the facility is complete. The Company has secured a long-term lease on a facility near the dispensary and has secured a conditional use permit for the production facility.

Arkansas Cultivation Facility

Construction for the cultivation area of the Arkansas facility was completed prior to the opening of the dispensary in April and the Company is advancing procurement of cultivation equipment including lights, trays, and systems.

Investor Relations Update

The Company is pleased to announce the engagement of Harbor Access LLC to provide investor relations services in the United States and Canada. "We look forward to working with the Body and Mind team building upon their achievements to date. Michael and team have built an impressive MSO business which we believe will resonate with US, Canada and European institutional investors," stated Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner of Harbor Access.

Harbor Access represents and advises micro to mega market cap companies. They have a measured approach to creating a strategic capital market communications program, which helps optimize their client's market visibility. Harbor Access brings extensive global experience and professionalism to each client and customizes every solution to meet their client's goals. For more information about Harbor Access, please visit www.harboraccessllc.com

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a debt free publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

