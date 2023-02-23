Body Armor market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with Apple Inc., BAE Systems Plc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The body armor market is estimated to increase by USD 7.99 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Body Armor Market 2023-2027

Body Armor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, Turkey, India, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Smart machines market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global body armor market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer residential real estate in the market are 3M Co., Ace Link Industrial Inc., Armored Republic Holdings LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Canadian Armour Ltd., Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd., DFNDR Armor, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd., Hoplite Armor LLC, Indian Armour Systems Pvt. Ltd., MARS Armor, Med Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., PT Armor Inc., Spartan Armor Systems, Survival Armor Inc., Tote Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., U.S. ARMOR Corp., ULBRICHTS GmbH, and United Shield International LLC, and others.

Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co.: The company offers body armor products such as 3M lightweight.

The company offers body armor products such as lightweight. Ace Link Industrial Inc.: The company offers body armor products such as Patrol, Livewire and Apex.

The company offers body armor products such as Patrol, Livewire and Apex. BAE Systems Plc.: The company offers body armor products such as lightweight X small arms protective inserts and lightweight X side ballistic inserts.

The company offers body armor products such as lightweight X small arms protective inserts and lightweight X side ballistic inserts. Canadian Armour Ltd.: The company offers body armor products such as coverts, and cut and stab-resistant armor.

Smart machines market- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (BPJ and BPH), and product (overt and covert).

The BPJ segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A BPJ, also known as a ballistic jacket, is a body armor that absorbs impacts and helps reduce or prevent fragmentation due to projectile intrusion from firearms and explosions. BPJ meets the requirements of the defense forces, paramilitary forces, and dignitaries. Defense, paramilitary forces involved in counterterrorism and insurgent activities, and law enforcement organizations are the main consumers of bulletproof clothing (police). The trend of crime, violence, and terrorism is on the rise and so is the demand for bulletproof clothing. The growing use of bulletproof jackets is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global body armor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global residential real estate market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 54% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. India is a major exporter of sophisticated bulletproof jackets and helmets to about 250 troops in more than 100 countries, especially to the British, German, Spanish, and French troops and to the US and Japanese police forces. The bulletproof jackets manufactured in India under the Make in India initiative comply with the IS17051:2018 standards formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Apart from the US, the UK, and Germany , India is the only country with its national standard on bulletproof jackets. The BIS-certified jackets are available in different sizes and ensure 360-degree protection against bullets fired from assault rifles such as AK-47s, which have a traversing speed of 700 meters per second. Moreover, the rampant threat of terror attacks has encouraged the Indian government to procure critical protective equipment for the defense forces. Therefore, owing to such factors the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Smart machines market– Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The emergence of lightweight raw materials is notably driving the market growth. Vendors are focusing on using lightweight materials in the manufacturing process. For instance, Fibrotex, in collaboration with Israel Defense Forces, developed FIGHTEX, next-generation two-sided combat uniforms made of lightweight smart fabric. These uniforms use advanced materials that enhance soldiers' survivability during critical missions. These lightweight uniforms are fire-resistant and can be integrated with a range of other items, including Jackets, load carriers, and winter uniforms. With the increasing adoption of lightweight materials, the demand for lighter armor increases due to their advantages. This is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period..

Key Trends - Innovations in materials used for bulletproof jackets are the primary trend in the market. There have been significant advancements in body armor, such as bulletproof jackets in recent years. The traditional forms of bulletproof jackets are made of a protective material known as Kevlar. Kevlar is the most commonly used material as armor for protection against bullets. However, in some cases, the material bends inwards up to 3.5 centimeters on impact. Thus, the safety of the material is questionable. A new fluid, considered a non-Newtonian fluid, has been developed to enhance the drawbacks of traditional vests. Similarly, a new material called graphene is also being used to manufacture defense equipment. Thus, the introduction of these raw materials will enhance the quality and safety of bulletproof jackets. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Difficulty in optimizing the weight of body armor is the major challenge impeding the market growth. High-performance body armor is integrated with specialized equipment such as communication systems, face protection, video cameras, oxygen systems, and other advanced technologies, allowing the person to engage in combat without any hindrances. The heavy weight of body armor is forcing vendors to fund R&D to optimize the manufacturing process and reduce its weight. They also need to develop armor with health monitors and communication equipment, increasing the cost of operation and leading to challenges in optimizing the price and weight of the product. This could become a major challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this body armor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the body armor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the body armor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the body armor market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of body armor market vendors

