Body Armor Market Size to Grow by USD 5.85 billion | Rise in Security Threats to Drive Growth | Technavio

The body armor market forecast report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is expected to grow by USD 5.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%.

Drivers and Challenges:

The body armor market is driven by rise in security threats. The rise in conflicts, domestic terrorism, damage from attacks, cross-border terrorism, and other hazards pose a threat to national security. This has led to the need for protective armor for troops. Vendors have innovated ballistic protection equipment by introducing lightweight and flexible body armor, ballistic armor for women, and advanced ballistic materials. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on offering breathable and fireproof fabric clothes that can protect the wearer from slash-type attacks.

The difficulty in optimizing the weight of body armor will be a major challenge for the market during the forecast period. High-performance body armor is integrated with specialized equipment, which allows troops to engage in combat without any hindrances. The weight of body armor increases when it is combined with devices such as radio, ammunition, and optics. Body armor is also integrated with communication systems, face protection, video cameras, oxygen systems, and other advanced technologies. These devices add extra weight to the heavy armor, which affects the mobility, flexibility, and efficiency of the wearer. These factors are compelling vendors to fund R&D to optimize the manufacturing process and reduce the weight of body armor.

Major Body Armor Companies:

3M Co.

Co. AR500 Armor

BAE Systems Plc

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

Hellweg International Pty Ltd

Med-Eng Holdings ULC

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Safariland LLC

U.S. ARMOR Corp.

United Shield International LLC

Body Armor Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

BPJ - size and forecast 2021-2026

BPH - size and forecast 2021-2026

Body Armor Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Body Armor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.00% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries India, China, Russian Federation, US, and Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., AR500 Armor, BAE Systems Plc, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd, Hellweg International Pty Ltd, Med-Eng Holdings ULC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Safariland LLC, U.S. ARMOR Corp., and United Shield International LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

