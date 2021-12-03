Body Art & Soul Tattoos Opens New Tattoo Apprenticeship Location in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Art & Soul Tattoos is opening its fifth tattoo studio and tattoo apprenticeship program in Tampa, Florida. With its motto "Ink Different," and a unique approach to tattoo apprenticeships, Body Art & Soul Tattoos provides an inclusive and welcoming environment to aspiring tattoo artists from all walks of life.

The Body Art & Soul Tattoos mission is to ensure equal opportunity in the tattoo industry, setting this tattoo artist training program apart in an industry that suffers from same-ism and elitism. Aspiring artists from all backgrounds are welcomed to the program at studios across the country in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New Haven, and now in Tampa.

What makes this program so unique are the results and what is offered to aspiring tattoo artists:

Tattoo Apprenticeships are started online in a live virtual classroom, allowing apprentices to start from home and plan to move to a city of their choice to finish their apprenticeship Apprentices work one-on-one with a Body Art & Soul Certified tattoo artist trainer After passing the work from home training, apprentices will complete the apprenticeship in the studio Artists are trained on both tattooing skills and professional development to launch a successful career as a tattoo artist Artists have a guaranteed job offer to work in the Body Art & Soul Tattoos studio when the apprenticeship is complete Over 200 tattoo artists have launched their careers from Body Art & Soul Tattoos

"With the opening of our Tampa studio, we'll be offering tattoo apprenticeships to aspiring Florida artists ready to make a living from their art. Nothing is more exciting than helping people achieve their dreams, become tattoo artists, join our team, and thrive in a job they love!" says Paul-Anthony Surdi, CEO of Body Art & Soul Tattoos.

About Body Art & Soul Tattoos: Body Art & Soul Tattoos is a tattoo studio that offers tattoo apprenticeships with a focus on ongoing professional development, real work experience, and with a goal of helping aspiring tattoo artists make a living from their art. Their mission is to "Ink Different" by ensuring equal opportunity in the tattoo industry. As a result, they have one of the most open and diverse artistic communities in the tattoo industry.

