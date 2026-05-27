Body by Apyx Takes Center Stage at Miami Swim Week Showcasing Real Patient Transformations and Confidence on the Runway

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx Medica l Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) ("Apyx Medical" or the "Company"), the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ (AYON), will return to Miami Swim Week with its Body by Apyx showcase, an immersive runway experience featuring real patient transformations.

Building on last year's momentum, Apyx Medical has expanded its vision, introducing AYON, the next generation body contouring system designed to bring together the technologies surgeons rely on most into one comprehensive platform. AYON integrates Renuvion and multiple body contouring modalities including advanced ultrasound assisted liposuction, power assisted liposuction, infiltration, aspiration, and electrocautery, giving surgeons the flexibility to customize treatments based on patient anatomy, procedural goals, and surgical preference while helping improve workflow efficiency and procedural consistency.

"Miami Swim Week gives us an opportunity to showcase what body contouring can look like today through real patients and real outcomes," said Regis Cain, Senior Director of Marketing at Apyx Medical. "The market continues to evolve as patients look for more comprehensive solutions and more natural, confidence-driven results. Body by Apyx is designed to bring that to life by putting real transformations on stage and highlighting the technologies helping surgeons meet the growing demand for body contouring procedures."

The event will feature real Renuvion® patients walking the runway, celebrating their personal journeys and the confidence gained through advanced aesthetic procedures. This one-of-a-kind showcase brings authenticity to the forefront, reshaping beauty standards through real results and real stories, powered by Renuvion®, the #1 trusted body contouring technology among plastic surgeons.

For more information about Body by Apyx and to follow the journey at Miami Swim Week, visit www.apyxmedical.com and follow @Apyxmedical and @renuvion on social media.

About AYON Body Contouring System™:

AYON is a groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates advanced fat removal technologies, Renuvion's tissue contraction and electrosurgical capabilities, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. With advanced features like LIFT Technology for real-time adjustments and Renuvion for enhanced tissue contraction, AYON sets a new standard in surgical care, streamlining procedures and maximizing patient outcomes. Backed by Apyx Medical's expertise and evidence-based design, AYON delivers consistent, reliable performance and an unmatched return on investment. As the first of its kind, AYON is revolutionizing body contouring and shaping the future of aesthetic surgery.

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is a surgical aesthetics company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, electrosurgical capabilities and Renuvion for tissue contraction, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com .

SOURCE Apyx Medical Corporation