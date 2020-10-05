Body by Ravi Surgery & Aesthetics - Notice of Data Privacy Event

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Body by Ravi Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics ("BBR") today is providing information about a recent event that may impact the privacy of some personal data related to current and former patients.

What Happened? On August 6, 2020, BBR became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network. BBR immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists, and determined that its network had been infected with malware which prevented access to certain files on the system. The investigation determined that the malware was introduced into the system by an unauthorized actor who also accessed and acquired certain files within BBR's system. The potential unauthorized access occurred between July 27, 2020 and August 6, 2020. BBR then began a lengthy and labor-intensive process to identify sensitive information that may have been contained within impacted files, and to identify the individuals whose information may have been impacted. That review completed on September 24, 2020.

What Information Was Involved? The information contained within the files at issue varied by individual, but contained name, address, phone number, date of birth, driver's license number, payment card information, medical information, treatment information, diagnosis information, medication details, Social Security Number, health insurance information, and photograph. We have no evidence any information was subject to actual or attempted misuse.

What BBR Is Doing. BBR takes this incident and the security of personal information seriously. Upon discovery, BBR immediately launched an investigation and took steps to secure its systems and investigate activity. BBR worked diligently to investigate and respond to this incident and to identify and notify potentially impacted individuals. BBR is also reviewing and enhancing existing policies, procedures, and processes related to storage of and access to personal information. BBR is also reporting this incident to relevant state and federal regulators as required. BBR is notifying potentially impacted individuals so that they may take further steps to best protect their information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so. BBR is also providing credit monitoring for potentially affected individuals.

What You Can Do. While BBR has no evidence that any personal information was subject to actual or attempted misuse, it encourages anyone who thinks their information may have been impacted to monitor financial accounts and notify their bank immediately if they detect unauthorized or unusual activity. You can also review the below Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Your Information.

For more information. If there are additional questions, BBR established a dedicated assistance line at 1-833-752-0852, 8am to 8pm Central Time. Those individuals who believe they are impacted may also contact this number to enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring services.

Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Your Information

BBR encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant, to review your account statements, and to monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals with credit reports are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report. The credit reporting agencies may be contacted as follows:

Experian PO Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016 1-888-909-8872

www.transunion.com Equifax PO Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-298-0045 www.equifax.com/personal

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-­653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be reported to law enforcement, your Attorney General, and the FTC. You can also further educate yourself about placing a fraud alert or security freeze on your credit file by contacting the FTC or your state's Attorney General.

