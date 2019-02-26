Body Fat Reduction Market to Surpass $16.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The Body Fat Reduction Market is expected to hit USD 16.5 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing incidence of obesity coupled with rising focus on body contouring procedures will accelerate body fat reduction industry growth in the forthcoming years. As per WHO, in 2016, over 1.9 million adults aged above 18 years were overweight, of which 650 million were obese. Thus, high population percent in developed countries that are largely spending on elimination of excess fat will positively influence body fat reduction business growth.

Rising customer preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures will stimulate global market growth in the upcoming years. Non-invasive fat reduction procedures such as cryolipolysis, ultrasound and laser lipolysis effectively reduce target fat deposits with no scarring. The procedures are minimally painful and are poses least post-procedural adverse effects, that will aid in fast adoption of body fat reduction procedures.

Non-surgical fat reduction procedure is forecasted to record significant CAGR of 15.4% throughout the projected timeframe. Non-surgical procedures are witnessing high demand as it offers reliable and effective body reshaping without surgery. The procedures are safe and allows individuals to immediately resume daily activities. Aforementioned benefits offer lucrative segmental growth potential in the foreseeable future.

Female body fat reduction market is estimated to progress at remarkable pace of 10.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing emphasis of younger women to obtain attractive physical aesthetic will highly impact adoption of body fat reduction treatments. In addition, large percent of female population is adopting fat reduction procedures to reshape body post pregnancy. Male segment is estimated to grow at gradual pace in the forthcoming period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 120 pages with 210 market data tables & 9 figures & charts from the report, "Body Fat Reduction Market Size By Procedure (Surgical {Liposuction, Abdominoplasty}, Non-Surgical {Cryolipolysis, Ultrasound, Laser Lipolysis}), By Gender (Female, Male), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Spas) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025"

Medical spas service provider segment accounted for more than 12% revenue share in 2018 and will grow at lucrative pace owing to rising demand for cosmetic procedures. Growing medical tourism in countries such as Italy, France and Spain will augment segmental size. In addition, high patient convenience and cost-effectivity will stimulate the segmental growth during the forecast years.

Brazil market held significant revenue size of over USD 1.5 billion in 2018. Presence of skilled plastic surgeons along with high demand for esthetic procedures will influence Brazilian body fat reduction market growth. In addition, treatments such as liposuction, tummy tuck and non-surgical procedures are extensively offered through medical tourism with high quality that will positively impact Brazil body fat reduction industry growth.

Few notable players operating in body fat reduction market are The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, VLCC Wellness. These players are focusing on introducing and expanding novel technologies to enhance their service portfolio.

