Body Fluid Analysis Market worth $3.65 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Body Fluid Analysis Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.62 billion in 2026 to USD 3.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

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Body Fluid Analysis Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.62 billion

USD 2.62 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.65 billion

USD 3.65 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.9%

Body Fluid Analysis Market Trends & Insights:

By product, consumables segment held the prominent market share of 70.4% in 2025.

By fluid type, cerebrospinal fluid led the market with a share of 29.1% in 2025.

By application, clinical diagnostics accounted for the largest market share of 84.8% in 2025.

North America led the market in 2025.

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The market encompasses the analysis of specialty body fluids, including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), pleural fluid, peritoneal fluid, synovial fluid, semen, and pericardial fluid. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cancer, and male reproductive health conditions that require specialized fluid-based diagnostics. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, coupled with expanding access to advanced laboratory infrastructure and growing healthcare investments in emerging economies, is further supporting the adoption of automated and high-sensitivity body fluid analysis technologies across hospital and reference laboratory settings.

The increasing use of automated immunoassay systems for cerebrospinal fluid biomarker analysis is enhancing the diagnosis and monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases by enabling standardized, high-throughput testing workflows. In parallel, advances in flow cytometry and multiplex analytical technologies are expanding the ability to perform comprehensive cellular and immunological characterization of CSF, pleural fluid, and peritoneal fluid specimens using minimal sample volumes. These technologies improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce manual intervention, and enable the simultaneous assessment of multiple disease markers. As automation, multiplexing capabilities, and digital laboratory integration continue to advance, body fluid analysis is expected to become more scalable, efficient, and clinically valuable across a broad range of diagnostic, forensic, and research applications.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the body fluid analysis market in 2025.

Based on products, the body fluid analysis market is divided into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the body fluid analysis market in 2025. Consumables in this market include reagent kits, assay panels, stains, and others used across cerebrospinal, serous, synovial, and reproductive fluid testing workflows. Their dominant share reflects the high-frequency, recurring nature of fluid analysis; each patient specimen requires a fresh set of reagents, and growing test volumes driven by disease diagnosis workups translate directly into sustained reagent demand. The shift from single-analyte manual methods toward multi-parameter immunoassay and flow cytometry panels further increases per-test consumable consumption, a trend that will sustain this segment's leading position through the forecast period.

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The immunoassay segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the body fluid analysis market during the forecast period.

The body fluid analysis market, by technology, is divided into microscopic examination, clinical chemistry, flow cytometry, immunoassay, polymerase chain reaction, and other technologies. The immunoassay segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of biomarker-based testing for neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and inflammatory conditions. The growing use of automated immunoassay platforms for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarker analysis. Furthermore, rising regulatory approvals, increasing demand for standardized and high-throughput testing, and the shift toward precision diagnostics are accelerating the adoption of immunoassay technologies across end users.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the body fluid analysis market during the forecast period.

Market segmentation has been done by dividing the body fluid analysis market into five important regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the primary growth markets within the region. Japan has a well-established diagnostics infrastructure, with an aging population driving demand for testing for disease. China's national health modernization programs are expanding hospital laboratory capacity and increasing access to specialist IVD platforms. India's rapidly growing network of tertiary-care hospitals and diagnostic laboratory chains is adopting automated body fluid analysis systems to support growing clinical caseloads in infectious disease and oncology. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by a mature clinical laboratory infrastructure, established reimbursement pathways for CSF biomarker assays, and a high concentration of diagnostic technology manufacturers.

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Top Companies in Electrosurgery Market:

The Top Companies in Body Fluid Analysis Market include Sysmex Corporation (Japan); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland); Danaher Corporation (US), bioMerieux SA (France); Abbott Laboratories (US); Thermo Fisher Scientific (US); QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands); Revvity (US); Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany); and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US).

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